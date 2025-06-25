Our Bureau

Indian farmers’ forum `Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh’ (RKM) has urged the government to stop its negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US as it fears that America wants to “dump” its subsidised farm products in the country.

“It is reported that India is on the verge of concluding an interim trade deal with the US that could evolve into a comprehensive FTA encompassing all sectors. India has signed 17 FTAs and negotiating many, but the most dangerous is the one with the US. The trade war (with China) has led to the accumulation of wheat, corn, pork, chicken, soyabeans, and milk products that US wants to dump in India through FTA,” per a statement issued by RKM on Wednesday.

It further said that it would discuss the matter with the ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’, a coalition of several farmers’ unions, to fight together against the India-US FTA.

Existential challenges

“The US is one of the largest agricultural subsidisers globally. The US Farm Bill of 2014 allocated $956 billion, and the 2024 Farm Bill has a total allocation of $1.5 trillion. These subsidies not only restrict agricultural imports into the US but also serve as a cushion that supports American products entry into export markets like India,” the statement cautioned.

It further pointed out that US dairy producers benefit from $12 billion in subsidies. While at present, milk product import from the US was very little, if India lowers import duties, domestic dairy farmers will face existential challenges, it said.

“Religious and cultural sensitivities are also at stake, as US cheese often contains rennet derived from calf intestines. India lacks robust mechanisms to verify such content, and the US resists mandatory labelilng,” the statement pointed out.

Published on June 25, 2025