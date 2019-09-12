Broker's call: Sagar Cements (Buy)

Lenovo Smart Clock: Starting your day with the Google Assistant
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
Reliance Securities
Sagar Cements (Buy)
CMP: ₹583.05
Target: ₹800
Sagar Cements is engaged in the manufacture of cement. The company is engaged in the business of cement and cement-related products. The company manufactures various varieties of cement, such as ordinary Portland cement (OPC) of 53 grade, 43 grade, Portland Pozzalona Cement (PPC) and Sulfate Resistant Cement (SRC) to suit various need of customers.
Shares of Sagar Cements has been rising on the expectation of likely price recovery in its key Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets.
A sharper-than-expected improvement in average realisation along with steady growth in sales volume had aided Sagar Cements to report a strong 116 per cent y-o-y growth in EBITDA to ₹78.6 crore in 1QFY20. Consolidated EBITDA/tonne improved to ₹959 versus ₹492 in 1QFY19 and ₹654 in 4QFY19.
We believe a firm pricing environment, production ramp up from new plants, commissioning of 18-MW CPP and further ramp-up in WHRS capacity and hydel power are likely to aid its performance in subsequent quarters.
Further, geographical diversification in Central region and higher blended cement bode well for Sagar Cements in the long-run.
We maintain our fundamental BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹800.
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports