The Centre on Thursday appointed a new presiding officer and a new technical member to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). The selection process for the presiding officer was initiated nearly eight months ago.

Justice PS Dinesh Kumar, former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as the presiding officer for four years. Dheeraj Bhatnagar, retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi, has been appointed as the technical member for four years.

The tribunal’s presiding officer Justice Tarun Agarwala had retired and demitted office on December 29, 2023, after which the tribunal was functioning with just one technical member. Justice MT Joshi vacated his office in February last year.

The Ministry of Finance had issued a vacancy circular for selecting the presiding officer way back on August 14, 2023.

As per section 15 (L) of the SEBI Act, a SAT Bench is supposed to consist of three members, including a presiding officer and a technical member. And, at least one judicial member is required to pronounce a final order.

Non-availability of a complete Bench has resulted in increased backlog of cases. Most of the matters that had come up at the SAT in the past few weeks had to be adjourned due to non-availability of the full Bench.

Cases such as Bombay Dyeing and Franklin Templeton which were argued before the previous Bench and in which orders have not been passed, would have to be argued afresh before the new Bench.

SAT hears appeals against orders passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

