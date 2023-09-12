The BSE Sensex extended its rally for the eighth day running on Tuesday, while Nifty ended marginally lower after scaling its fresh all-time high level amid mixed global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 94.05 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 67,221.13. During the day, it jumped 412.02 points or 0.61 per cent to 67,539.10.

The Nifty, however, pared all its gains and ended marginally lower by 3.15 points or 0.02 per cent at 19,993.20 in a volatile trade. During the day, it climbed 114 points or 0.57 per cent to hit its all-time high of 20,110.35.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Nestle, ITC and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.

Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US stocks ended in positive territory on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth ₹1,473.09 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.74 per cent to $91.31 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE benchmark regained the 67,000 level on Monday. The benchmark jumped 528.17 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 67,127.08. The Nifty ended at 19,996.35, reflecting a gain of 176.40 points or 0.89 per cent. The Nifty scaled the record 20,000 mark for the first time ever in intra-day trade.