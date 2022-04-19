Sensex, Nifty rise as energy, technology stocks gain

NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.3 per cent at 17,223.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18 per cent to 57,273.12

Key stock market indices inched higher on Tuesday, snapping four sessions of losses, as beaten-down technology shares regained some footing and energy stocks gained following a rise in oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3 per cent at 17,223.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18 per cent to 57,273.12 at the opening.

Both the indexes shed roughly two per cent each in the previous session after weak March-quarter results from Infosys triggered a sharp selloff in IT stocks.

Early on Tuesday, Nifty's IT sub-index rose after seven sessions of losses and added one per cent. Shares of Mindtree rose as much as 3.1 per cent after March quarter results.

Energy stocks jumped more than one per cent as oil prices rose amid deepening concerns over tight global supplies.