Stocks that will see action today

Buzzing Stocks: ACC, L&T Infotech, Tata Steel Long, Wipro, Sanofi India, Sterlite Power, Ujjivan Financial, RVNL, SJVN

Sterlite Power on Monday said it acquired a 64.98 per cent equity stake in Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure Limited. In a statement, the company said that it has “acquired this equity stake from Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL).” Without sharing any further details, Sterlite Power said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to establish a strong Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) fibre network in the country.

Sanofi India on Monday said it appointed Rodolfo Hrosz as the new Managing Director with effect from June 1. The company’s board, in its meeting held on Monday, has approved the appointment.

IT major Wipro Limited has appointed Satya Easwaran, a former senior executive at consultancy KPMG, as its India head. Easwaran will be in charge of strengthening Wipro’s business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernisation engagements, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Board of Directors of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited has approved the appointment of Radhakrishnan Ravi, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from April 19, 2022.

RVNL has entered into an MoU with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (a Govt. of India undertaking under the Ministry of Coal & Mines), for entrusting Project Management Consultancy for Rail Infrastructure works of MCL to RVNL from concept to commissioning.

SJVN Ltd has achieved financial closure by signing of loan agreement amounting to ₹494 crore with Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank for development of 66 MW Dhaulasidh REP coming under Hamirpur and Kangra District of Himachal Pradesh. The project commenced its construction activities in May 2021 and moving fast forward to generate 304 million unit in a 90 per cent dependable year of clean Hydro Power from FY 2025-26 with levelised tariff of 4.46/Kwh. The total project cost of ₹688 crore of DSHEP has to be financed through a Debt Equity Ratio of 80:20.

Results Calendar: ACC, Benaras Hotels, Godavari Drugs, Hippo Cabs, Longview Tea, L&T Infotech, Mastek, PCBL and Tata Steel Long Products