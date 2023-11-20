Shreeji Translogistics Limited’s (STL) shares were up by 11 per cent after the company extended its Railway Rake Handling- Shifting (H&S) and Transportation services to three new locations, Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

According to the company, STL’s Railway Rake Handling services play a crucial role in linking the handling of steel materials at railway sidings and transporting them onto trailers for final delivery.

In a statement, Shreeji Translogistics said, “We are eager to provide exceptional logistics solutions within the Railway Rake handling and transportation sector, reaffirming our standing as a preferred and distinguished trucking services provider. Customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of our commitment to excellence in every journey we undertake.”

The shares closed 7.70 per cent higher at ₹71.63 on BSE.