Shreeji Translogistics Ltd’s shares were up by 1.92 per cent after the company reported signing a contract with Turkish Airlines Inc (Turkish Cargo).

The management team of Shreeji Translogistics said, “Our continuous efforts have paid off, and we are delighted to embark on this journey with such a reputable and global company.

Also read: Shreeji Translogistics expands railway rake handling

We anticipate a long and successful alliance. This significant client win is expected to generate better yields, reinforcing our position as a trusted player in the air cargo industry, which will further strengthen our market presence. Further, we take pride in our capacity to adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the market and remain steadfast in our pursuit of delivering exceptional results for our valued customers.

With this client win, we are optimistic about seizing the opportunities that lie ahead in the air cargo industry. We aim to continue to achieve sustainable growth with our infrastructure and operational capabilities, thereby meeting the expectations of our esteemed clients.”

The shares were up by 1.92 per cent to ₹57.35 at 11:59 on the BSE