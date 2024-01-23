January 23, 2024 09:40

Mid-caps and Small-caps outperformed Nifty once again, indicating that the risk-on sentiments are still prevalent at the start of 2024. Emerging market equities declined 2.2% in last one month, which aided Nifty (1%) in outperforming the EM and DM (0.7%) basket by a wide margin. However in last one week, the fall in Nifty has been steep at 2.4%.

On a sectoral level, most notable outperformance came from Realty (13%), Infra (7.5%), Energy (7.4%) and Utilities (7.1%) while Banks underperformed the benchmark in every time frame (1W/M/Y) in last one year.

Latest commentaries by the central bankers at the Davos meet have been hawkish, emphasizing for adopting a methodological approach instead of rushing to ease (policy) at first signs of progress in the inflation and growth dynamics. Governor Das, indicated that any premature policy move would prove to be costly for the economy. He sees the need for EM economies to be insulated from the spillovers of global currency movement.

Disruption in the Red sea has started to impact trade activity, as altered shipping routes are raising transportation costs. Freight rate have risen by 127% (USD 3777/40ft container) in Jan’24. India’s exports to Europe and Africa forms ~35% of total exports while it is 26% in case of imports from these regions. We believe that the impact of disruption in the Red sea is likely to reflect in Jan’24 trade data.

FII flows have reverted to negative territory in first 18 days of Jan’24. Selling pressure was significant in equities at USD 1.8bn vs positive flows of USD 7.5bn in the previous month.

NSO’s first advance estimates for FY24 pegs real GDP growth of 7.3% which is higher than previous years 7.2% growth. But the implied growth for second half of FY24, is expected to moderate. Moderation in government consumption is likely to be significant vs private consumption. We are building-in realistic GDP growth expectations of 6.7% to 6.9% in the upcoming fiscal.

Central governments capital spending needs to pickup, as only 59% of the budgeted amount (INR 10tn) has been during the first eight months of FY24. We expect Capex growth of 20% (INR 12tn) in the upcoming interim budget.

Lower nominal GDP expected by the NSO, could impact governments’ ability to meet the fiscal deficit target set for FY24. Our assessment indicates that either the fiscal deficit would stretch to 6% of GDP vs 5.9% targeted else it would call for cost curtailment to the tune of INR 370bn. For next fiscal, we expect the fiscal deficit target to be set at 5.2% of GDP.