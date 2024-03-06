March 06, 2024 08:45

JM Financial: The Reserve Bank of India directed the company to stop any form of financing against shares and debentures with immediate effect. This includes the sanction and disbursal of loans against the initial public offer of shares as well as against subscriptions to debentures.

JSW Energy: The company’s step-down unit signed a battery energy storage purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. for 250 MW/500 MWh of battery energy storage systems. The company has signed an agreement for the first project out of the total awarded project capacity of 500

NHPC: The company started work on Jalaun Ultra Renewable Energy Power Park in Uttar Pradesh. The company’s unit is to invest ₹800 crore in a 1,200 MW renewable power park to be constructed in 24 months and generate 2,400 MU of electricity every year.

Wipro: The company acquired a 27% stake in B2B sales platform SDVerse LLC for $5.85 million in cash. The transaction will be completed before the end of March. General Motors, Magna, and Wipro have teamed up to develop SDVerse LLC.

Aditya Birla Fashion: Caladium Investment exercised the right to convert all 6.6 crore warrants into equity shares.

IRCTC: The company signed a MoU with Swiggy to provide pre-ordered meals via IRCTC e- Catering Services.

Sanghi Movers: The board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned unit.

Sonata Software: The company will open a delivery centre in Poland to address the growing demands from its global clients.

Force Motors: The company produced 2,987 vehicle units for the month of February and sold 2,366 units domestically.

ONGC: The board approved an additional investment of ₹99 crore in unit ONGC Green.

Indian Hotels: The company invested ₹35 crore in its unit through the right issue.

Bharat Forge: The company had made an investment of ₹179.9 crore in its unit, Bharat Forge Global Holding.

Havells India: The company plans to add kitchen appliances to its portfolio, outsource the entire range of products and serve the domestic market.

Bank of India: The bank invests Rs 60.35 crore in the National Asset Reconstruction Company under preferential share issuance. The bank stake in NARCL will remain at 9% after the allotment of new shares.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company believes MIDC’s order to vacate a 512.1-hectare plot in Nashik SEZ in a month is unlawful and is evaluating legal options to defend itself.

REC: The board will meet on March 16 to consider an interim dividend.

Bharti Airtel: The telco approved the allotment of 56.8 lakh shares to FCCB holders at a conversion rate of Rs 518 per share.

CESC: The company’s unit, Crescent Power, acquired a 100% stake in Purvah Green Power.

Centum Electronics: The company received an order worth ₹187 crore from DRDO for the realisation of space-based EW payloads.