Accelya open offer at ₹944.19/share

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Aurora UK Bidco, along with Vista Equity Partners Perennial LP and Vista Equity Partners Perennial A LP, has made an open offer to acquire up to 37.83 lakh shares of Accelya Solutions India (ASI) from all public shareholders of the company, at ₹944.19 a share. JM Financial is the manger for the offer.
The open offer represents 25.34 per cent of the voting share capital of ASI.
Currently, about 19,000 small investors hold a 14.09 per cent stake in the company. SBI Magnum and Valuequest India Moat Fund hold 2.06 per cent and 1.43 per cent, respectively.
The open offer was necessitated following a global deal. The acquirer entered into a pact with dnata, Warburg Pincus PE XI LP, Warburg Pincus PE XI-B LP, Estera Trust (Jersey) and other shareholders of Accelya TopCo on November 15 to buy them out. Accelya TopCo indirectly controls Accelya Solutions.
