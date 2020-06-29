Stocks

Aditya Birla Fashion rights issue to open on July 8

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Monday said that it rights issue of ₹995-crore will open on July 8.

The company said that 50 per cent of the amount need to be paid on application, 25 per cent in January 2021 and 25 per cent in July 2021.

The promoters and promoter group of Aditya Birla Fashion will fully subscribe to the extent of their rights entitlement (RE) and do not intend to renounce such rights, except to the extent of renunciation within the promoters and promoter group.

They will also subscribe to any additional equity shares in the issue, amongst themselves, for ensuring subscription to the extent of at least 90 per cent of the issue (in case of under-subscription below 90 per cent in the issue) and such subscription shall be subject to applicable laws.

The issue size consists of 9,04,65,693 partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each. Rights entitlement ratio will be nine partly-paid rights equity shares for every 77 existing fully-paid shares held by eligible equity shareholders as on the record date.

The issue price is set at ₹110 per fully paid-up equity share, including a premium of ₹100 an equity share.

Published on June 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
stocks and shares
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Axis Bank shares tank over 5% after S&P rating cut