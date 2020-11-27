Broker's call: IDFC FIrst Bank (Buy)

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Angel Broking
IDFC FIrst Bank (Buy)
Target: ₹44
CMP: ₹35.80
We are upgrading the target price of IDFC First Bank from ₹40 to ₹44 post the recent report by the RBI’s Internal Working Group on proposed changes in ownership guidelines for Indian Private Sector Banks.
Under the new guideline the RBI has proposed that the ceiling on promoter ownership be increased to 26 per cent from current 15 per cent while Bank's currently under NOFHC structure have been allowed an exit from such a structure through the reverse merger route if they do not have other group entities in their fold.
If accepted both the changes will reduce the overhang of future dilution of promoter stake as IDFC Ltd currently has a 40 per cent stake in the bank along with its holding in IDFC AMC. Under the proposed guidelines IFDC will have to dilute only 14 per cent of its holdings in the bank as compared to 25 per cent earlier in case they continue to own the AMC.
However, in case the holding company decides to sell off the AMC business then it opens up the possibility of reverse merger of the bank with the holding company which will do away with any possibility of sale of shares by the promoter entity in the future. Moreover, we remain positive on the bank given that the liability franchise has strengthened significantly under the new management.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1410139314381450 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...