Canara Bank’s board approves ₹9,000-cr capital raising plan

Canara Bank’s board of directors on Friday approved the capital raising plan of ₹9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments for financial year 2021-22.

The board has also approved to raise equity share capital amounting up to ₹2,500 crore (including premium) by way of qualified institutional placement out of ₹9,000 crore.

The stock of Canara Bank closed 5.37 per cent higher at ₹161.85 on the BSE.