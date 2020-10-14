Concrete gains for cement stocks on hopes of demand revival, price hike

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
After lying low for long, cement company stocks have found favour with investors who are hopeful of a revival, considering the government’s focus on infrastructure development.
Ambuja Cementhas been hitting new highs for the past three days. It touched 52-week high of ₹249 on Tuesday, but closed lower at ₹241.80. The stock, which has rallied by ₹24 so far this month, on Wednesday closed with a gain of two per cent at ₹247 .
ACC and UltraTech Cement were up 2 per cent each at ₹1,550 and ₹4,456, respectively. Most other cement stocks too ended in the green on Wednesday and have scored handsomegains in the last one month.
Most cement companies are expected to report a flattish growth in profit during the September quarter largely due to lower raw material and operational costs. However, a sharp fall in demand remained a concern in the September quarter.
Cement sales in north and east-based companies improved, while it may remain weak in south and central region reporting 15-20 per cent fall in demand. In fact, south-based companies Ramco and India Cements are expected to see volume decline of 10 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, said Amit Murarka, Research Analyst, Motilal Oswal.
The western region, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, was the most-affected due to Covid-19 . The demand in Maharashtra declined by 25 per cent due to shortage of migrant labourers, weak urban real estate demand and drop in infrastructure activity. Prices in the region were flat at ₹338 a bag. Prices in the southern region, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, were up by about ₹50 a bag to ₹390 a bag due to production discipline followed by cement companies.
Aided by government spending and availability of labour, cement demand in the eastern region was the highest while prices fell marginally due to excess supply. The central and northern regions prices declined by 2 per cent to ₹350 a bag, with Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reporting a sharp decline in prices.
Though variable costs have increased due to 17 per cent mark-up in petcoke and 12 per cent hike in diesel prices in September quarter, lower spending on sales promotion, travel, rent and repairs led to drop in fixed cost boosting the industry’s Ebitda by 20 per cent, he added.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Given the rising awareness about health, the firm has good scope for volume and value growth in the years to ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...