IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.24 per cent after the company launched ‘IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card’ in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), enabling customers to make payments through the RuPay network using POS devices and e-commerce websites.

Additionally, customers can now link their credit cards with UPI-enabled apps to initiate UPI payments. This integration allows individuals to conduct transactions both online and offline, while also earning rewards on UPI transactions. Users can convert reward points into statement credit, air miles, or choose from various voucher options through IndusMoments.

Soumitra Sen, Head Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank, stated, “Linking UPI to credit cards enhances customer convenience and payment experience. With this card, we aim to offer a range of benefits and rewards through UPI, ensuring that customers’ financial needs are easily met.”

The shares were up by 0.24 per cent to ₹1473.80 at 12 pm on the BSE.