Stocks

IPCA Lab advances 3% on strong fundamentals

| Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

Shares of Ipca Laboratories rose today after fall from a month high of Rs 1,161, as seen on charts, on November 18 this year. The stock gained nearly 3% to Rs 1,093.50 on the BSE with volumes of 1,726 shares traded ast at 10.35 am today

Ipca Laboratories has reported a 63.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.54 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Sequentially, the company EPS has increased to Rs 15.51 in the September quarter of 2019 against Rs 10.45 in June quarter of 2019.

Published on December 11, 2019
stocks and shares
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Next big wave of technology unicorn listings could be in India: Mohandas Pai