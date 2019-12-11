IPCA Lab advances 3% on strong fundamentals

Shares of Ipca Laboratories rose today after fall from a month high of Rs 1,161, as seen on charts, on November 18 this year. The stock gained nearly 3% to Rs 1,093.50 on the BSE with volumes of 1,726 shares traded ast at 10.35 am today

Ipca Laboratories has reported a 63.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.54 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Sequentially, the company EPS has increased to Rs 15.51 in the September quarter of 2019 against Rs 10.45 in June quarter of 2019.