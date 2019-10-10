IRCTC IPO: How to check your allotment status

Are you one of the anxious IRCTC public issue investors awaiting your allotment status?

Then you can check your position in ipo.alankit.com anytime soon using your PAN and application number details.

Alankit Assignments is the registrar of IRCTC public issue.

Though the process is completed, the registrar is yet to update the details on its site, and it will be done soon, a market source tracking IPOs, said.

Thanks to a massive response from all categories investors — FPIs, HNIs, institutions and retail — the issue had received bids for ₹72,000 crore as against the target of ₹645 crore.

While the basis of the allotment would be finalised by Thursday, unallotted investors can expect the refund on October 10 (Thursday) and credit of shares into their depository account on October 11.

The shares will be listed on October 14 (Monday).

Investors can also check in https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp or at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Allotted investors will also get an email as well as mobile alert too, market participants said.

The issue was subscribed by 112 times, the most significant response that a PSU has ever received so far. The issue received bids for 225.67 crore shares against the total issue size of two crore shares. The IPO had hit the market at a price band of ₹315-320 a share.

The retail portion was subscribed 14.4 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIBs) portion 108.79 times, HNIs’ 354.5 times and employees’ 5.75 times.

