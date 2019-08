KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC firm, has secured orders worth ₹845 crore from the railway infrastructure sector. Itcomprises ₹580 crore from the Regional Rapid Transit System and ₹265 crorefrom the Metro segment.

The RPG group company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Vimal Kejriwal said the orders mark KEC International’s entry into the urban transport sector and expands its client portfolio. This foray will also help build a robust executable order book, he added.