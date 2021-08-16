Krsnaa Diagnostics lists with 7% premium

Krsnaa Diagnostics listed with 7 per cent premium in the bourses on Monday, against the issue price of ₹954.

In the BSE, the company opened at ₹1,025.00, with ₹71.00 or 7.44 per cent gains over the issue price.

After reaching a high of ₹1,028.90, it was trading at ₹1,027.50, up ₹73.50 or 7.70 per cent against the issue price at 10.01 am.

On the NSE, it opened at ₹1,005.5. It was trading at ₹1,041.30, up ₹87.30 or 9.15 per cent against the issue price.

Krsnaa Diagnostics’ public issue, which comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 85.25 lakh shares by existing selling shareholders, was subscribed so far by 64.38 times. Krsnaa Diagnostics fixed the IPO price at ₹954, the upper end of the price band of ₹933-954. Through the IPO, it had raised ₹1,214. crore.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed almost 42 times while HNIs portion received bids for 116.30 times. Quota for QIB received bids for almost 50 times while employee portion managed to receive its full quota.

The company had raised ₹537 crore from anchor investors by allotting 56.29 shares at a price of ₹954 a share.