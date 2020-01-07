Manappuram Finance raises $300 million in three-year bonds

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Manappuram Finance Ltd, a gold loan-focused NBFC, has raised $300 million by way of senior secured fixed rate notes issuance for a three-year tenor.
The issue was placed with a coupon of 5.90 per cent.
This is the first issuance by the company in the global bond market, tapping investors in Asia and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The proceeds will be used for onward lending and other activities, the company said in a statement.
Also read: Manappuram Finance profit rises to ₹402 crore in Q2
“The success of the issue and its attractive pricing enables us to further diversify our funding sources,” V.P. Nandakumar, managing director and Chief Executive Officer said.
UBS AG Singapore Branch was the global coordinator, while UBS and Barclays Bank were the joint book runners for the issue.
The company had conducted roadshows across Singapore, Hong Kong and London. Buoyed by strong investor interest, the issue was launched with an initial price guidance of about 6.25 per cent. However, following the exceptional interest shown by over a hundred high-quality investors, the final order book exceeded $1.15 billion and the company was able to tighten the pricing to 5.90 per cent, it added.
The firm offers were allocated mostly to asset and fund managers (87 per cent), with private bankers (8 per cent) and banks (5 per cent) taking up the rest. Geographically, 76 per cent was allocated to accounts in Asia and 24 per cent to accounts in EMEA. The bonds will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd.
