Sensex stays flat in choppy move

Indian equities opened marginally higher and moved back and forth in the first half-an-hour trading session. An announcement on interest rates by the Fed and developments in US China trade talks are expected to remain key monitorables ahead.

At 9.50 am, the BSE Sensex was at 37,115.67, up 12 points. The barometer touched an early high of 37,244.34 and a low of 37,029.52

SBI Life Insurance stock trade firm as OFS opens today

The stock of SBI Life was trading firm at Rs 794, up by Rs 1.15 on the NSE today even as SBI proposes to sell up to 3.5 crore shares of SBI Life Insurance Company on Thursday (for non-retail investors only) and Friday (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids) through the offer-for-sale window on the stock exchanges.

SBI has decided to offload 4.5 per cent in SBI Life Insurance for about Rs 3,515 crore at 1.4% over the floor price fixed for the offer for sale. Retail investors can participate in the OFS today.

The floor price for the sale has been fixed at ₹770 a share.

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹240 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 237 234 243 246 The stock witnesses selling pressure at higher levels. Go short with a fixed stop-loss on a fall below ₹237 levels

₹2270 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2255 2240 2285 2300 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,255 levels

₹816 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 810 804 822 830 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹822 levels

The yen was pinned near a six-week low versus the dollar as signs the United States and China were narrowing their differences over trade ahead of key talks decreased demand for safe haven assets.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday as hints of progress in US-China trade talks and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank helped counter worries about a global economic slowdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.3 per cent though mainland China and South Korea were closed for public holidays. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0 per cent to four-month highs.

One of the promoters of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries further revoked its pledged shares. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, the company said Shanghvi Finance, one of its promoter group entities, has released 66.80 lakh equity shares pledged with Kotak Mahindra Prime on September 5

The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹125. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels

