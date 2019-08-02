Astral Poly Technik: Bonus, results meet

Shares of Astral Poly Technik will remain in focus, as its board of directors will meet on Friday to consider quarterly results and a proposal for bonus issue. Shareholders, if approved, would be keen to know the bonus ratio from the company. According to the BSE site, this would be the maiden bonus issue from the company if the board and shareholders approve the same. Astral Poly Technik had reported a profit of ₹24.68 crore on revenues of ₹344.28 crore in Q1 of fiscal 2019.