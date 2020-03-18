Stocks

What to watch: Oriental Refractories to move NCLAT for merger

Shares of Oriental Refractories will remain in focus, as the company has decided to appeal against an NCLT order. Earlier, the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Orient Refractories and RHI India Private Ltd and RHI Clasil Private Ltd and their respective shareholders were rejected by the Mumbia bench of National Company Law Tribunal. Oriental Refractories has decided to file an appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the order.

