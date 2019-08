Palred Technology Services Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of Palred Technology, has signed an agreement to sell the Xmate brand of products on Amazon India. Under this agreement, Amazon has approved 45 different products/stock-keeping units (SKUs). Palred Technology Services Pvt Ltd would be selling the Xmate brand of products only on Amazon India. The stock slipped 2.26 per cent at ₹28.05 on the NSE.