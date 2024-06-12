RITES Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Eastern Railway’s Andal Diesel Shed in Asansol Division, West Bengal, for the repair and maintenance of diesel-electric locomotives owned by RITES and other clients at the Andal Diesel Shed facility.
According to the stock exchange filing, RITES will secure or identify opportunities for higher schedule repairs, while Andal Diesel Shed will execute the maintenance work.
RITES stock rose 1.66 per cent to trade at ₹686.85 on the NSE as of 10.27 am.
