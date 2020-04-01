SEBI whole-time member Madhabi Puri Buch gets six-month extension

Madhabi Puri Buch, Whole Time Member (WTM) at SEBI, has been given a six months extension by the government, sources told Business Line. Buch was appointed in April 2017 and her three-year tenure ends in March.

Earlier in February, the government had given a six months extension to SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi. The Prime Ministers Office and the committee on appoints have not been able to meet to deliberate on SEBI related positing matters. The sources said that the government is likely to take a further call on both the appoints once Corona related panic settles down.

While other WTMs of SEBI were appointed for five years, Buch had been given three years. Buch is SEBI’s first woman WTM and the first from the private sector to be appointed a SEBI board member. Earlier, SEBI members and chairmen were mostly from a public sector background.

Buch rose through the ranks at ICICI Bank to become MD, CEO at ICICI Securities. In 2011, she joined Greater Pacific Capital LLP in Singapore.