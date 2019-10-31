Stocks

Sensex at 40,392, an all-time high

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have purchased around $1.4 billion worth of stocks in the cash segment of the stock markets in just three days this week.

Thanks to this increased appetite for Indian stocks among FPIs, the Sensex touched a new life-time high of 40,392 on Thursday.

The markets also seem to have ignored the poor fiscal deficit numbers, which touched 92.6 per cent of the budgeted target for the year.

However, the Sensex closed with gains of just 77 points or 0.19 per cent at 40,129 on profit-booking. The broader index Nifty gained 33 points or 0.28 per cent at 11,877.

YES Bank shares were the top gainer in the market on Thursday after rising nearly 30 per cent.

