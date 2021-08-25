Stocks that will see action today

Wipro has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in its digital transformation journey in the financial area. Wipro will provide Application Maintenance & Support Services (AMS) for innovative projects on SAP S/4HANA. As part of the contract, Wipro will manage E.ON's new IT system that will support more than 16,000 users spread across eight countries in Europe. Wipro will provide E.ON, Application & technology services for business-critical application portfolios leveraging its experience and capability in providing flexible and efficient cost saving solutions. E.ON is building the framework for group wide, harmonised processes in the commercial area, and this partnership will help lay a strong foundation for E.ON's digital transformation journey.

The Executive, Borrowings and Investment Committee of the Board of Directors of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd has approved the terms and conditions for issuance of 1000 (One Thousand) rated, senior, secured, listed, transferable, redeemable, principal protected market linked Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of ₹10,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹100 crore.

Tata Steel: Brickwork Ratings upgrades the ratings for the unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures/Bond Issues aggregating ₹4,000 crore of the company from BWR AA/Stable to BWR AA+/Stable. It said the upgrade follows substantial improvement in debt protection metrics of Tata Steel on consolidated basis with reduction of consolidated gross debt by ₹32,901 crore during past three quarters. Besides, there has been reduction of debt under European operations during Q1 FY22 on the back of strong cash flow generation sequentially since 2Q FY21 onwards with improved operating performance globally.

Canara Bank: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked a 1.59 percent stake in Canara Bank, the lender said in its latest shareholding. According to a shareholding statement issued on August 24, the Bank Jhunjhunwala has picked up 2,88,50,000 shares or 1.59 per cent. It may be recalled, on Monday (August 23), the state-run bank said it has raised about ₹2,500 crore shares by allotting over 16.73 crore shares to qualified institutions buyers.

Adani Ports informs that it has received approval for its proposal to acquire of 10.4 per cent stake ub Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) from the Andhara Pradesh government.

Prestige Estates Projects through its wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Office Ventures has acquired 70 per cent stake in Shipco Infrastructure Private Limited for ₹22.60 crore on August 23 for creating logistics and warehousing space.

The offer-for-sale by WABCO India promoter ZF International UK Limited will open on Wednesday (to institutional investors) and on Thursday to retail investors. Promoters plan to sell 3.80 lakh shares (2.01 per cent equity). The floor price has been pegged at ₹6,900 a share to meet mandatory minimum public shareholding norm

Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited has received a prestigious order for an EPCC Plant for a new Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU), Tail Gas Treatment Unit (TGTU), new Amine Regeneration Unit (ARU), new Sour Water Stripper Unit (SWS), Sulphur Yard, and Allied Facilities for an oil refinery expansion project. It's the first Integrated EPC Process Plant order in the Refinery Sector for Isgec. The broad scope includes Project Management, Residual Process Design, Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Inspection, Transportation, Storage, Assembly, Construction, Installation, and Testing.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd will raise ₹27 crore from foreign portfolio investors. The board of Xelpmoc Design has approved the allotment of 7,20,000 shares by way of preferential allotment on a private placement basis for a cash consideration to foreign portfolio investors, at ₹375 a share.

The Board of Centrum Capital Ltd has approved the transfer of the entire business of its 2 (two) Wholly Owned Material Subsidiaries, respectively, i.e Centrum Financial Services Limited and Centrum Microcredit Limited, to its proposed step-down subsidiary (proposed small finance bank), via a slump sale, subject to approval of the Members and other requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.

The Board of Directors of Rollatainers has considered and approved the proposal for Disposal of Investment in Boutonniere Hospitality Private Limited (Associate Company). The consideration to be received from above sale / disposal is ₹34 crore, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

