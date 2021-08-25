Stocks that will see action today

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Wipro has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in its digital transformation journey in the financial area. Wipro will provide Application Maintenance & Support Services (AMS) for innovative projects on SAP S/4HANA. As part of the contract, Wipro will manage E.ON's new IT system that will support more than 16,000 users spread across eight countries in Europe. Wipro will provide E.ON, Application & technology services for business-critical application portfolios leveraging its experience and capability in providing flexible and efficient cost saving solutions. E.ON is building the framework for group wide, harmonised processes in the commercial area, and this partnership will help lay a strong foundation for E.ON's digital transformation journey.
The Executive, Borrowings and Investment Committee of the Board of Directors of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd has approved the terms and conditions for issuance of 1000 (One Thousand) rated, senior, secured, listed, transferable, redeemable, principal protected market linked Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of ₹10,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹100 crore.
Tata Steel: Brickwork Ratings upgrades the ratings for the unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures/Bond Issues aggregating ₹4,000 crore of the company from BWR AA/Stable to BWR AA+/Stable. It said the upgrade follows substantial improvement in debt protection metrics of Tata Steel on consolidated basis with reduction of consolidated gross debt by ₹32,901 crore during past three quarters. Besides, there has been reduction of debt under European operations during Q1 FY22 on the back of strong cash flow generation sequentially since 2Q FY21 onwards with improved operating performance globally.
Canara Bank: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked a 1.59 percent stake in Canara Bank, the lender said in its latest shareholding. According to a shareholding statement issued on August 24, the Bank Jhunjhunwala has picked up 2,88,50,000 shares or 1.59 per cent. It may be recalled, on Monday (August 23), the state-run bank said it has raised about ₹2,500 crore shares by allotting over 16.73 crore shares to qualified institutions buyers.
Adani Ports informs that it has received approval for its proposal to acquire of 10.4 per cent stake ub Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) from the Andhara Pradesh government.
Prestige Estates Projects through its wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Office Ventures has acquired 70 per cent stake in Shipco Infrastructure Private Limited for ₹22.60 crore on August 23 for creating logistics and warehousing space.
The offer-for-sale by WABCO India promoter ZF International UK Limited will open on Wednesday (to institutional investors) and on Thursday to retail investors. Promoters plan to sell 3.80 lakh shares (2.01 per cent equity). The floor price has been pegged at ₹6,900 a share to meet mandatory minimum public shareholding norm
Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited has received a prestigious order for an EPCC Plant for a new Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU), Tail Gas Treatment Unit (TGTU), new Amine Regeneration Unit (ARU), new Sour Water Stripper Unit (SWS), Sulphur Yard, and Allied Facilities for an oil refinery expansion project. It's the first Integrated EPC Process Plant order in the Refinery Sector for Isgec. The broad scope includes Project Management, Residual Process Design, Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Inspection, Transportation, Storage, Assembly, Construction, Installation, and Testing.
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd will raise ₹27 crore from foreign portfolio investors. The board of Xelpmoc Design has approved the allotment of 7,20,000 shares by way of preferential allotment on a private placement basis for a cash consideration to foreign portfolio investors, at ₹375 a share.
The Board of Centrum Capital Ltd has approved the transfer of the entire business of its 2 (two) Wholly Owned Material Subsidiaries, respectively, i.e Centrum Financial Services Limited and Centrum Microcredit Limited, to its proposed step-down subsidiary (proposed small finance bank), via a slump sale, subject to approval of the Members and other requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.
The Board of Directors of Rollatainers has considered and approved the proposal for Disposal of Investment in Boutonniere Hospitality Private Limited (Associate Company). The consideration to be received from above sale / disposal is ₹34 crore, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...