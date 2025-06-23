Zen Technologies on Sunday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TISA Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a defence technology company specialising in indigenously developed loitering munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company did not reveal financial details of the deal.

SIS Ltd, a firm specialising in security, facility management, and cash logistics, is close to an acquisition, CEO Dhiraj Singh said, outlining the company’s overall focus on enhancing digital and tech capabilities, driving organic growth, and maintaining financial discipline as part of its Vision 2030 roadmap. A PTI report quoting SIS is close to acquiring a company in the security domain, which would strengthen its existing ‘SISCO’ platform that addresses markets currently targeted by mid-tier security companies.

India Cements Ltd (ICL), owned by the Aditya Birla group, has said it will sell its subsidiary Industrial Chemicals and Monomers to Mirai Sensing. The board of the company has approved the sale with a consideration of Rs 97.68 crore, ICL said in a regulatory filing. “Upon completion of the said sale, ICML would cease to be a subsidiary,” ICL said. Also, Paterson & Co, a stockbroking firm, has acquired a 24.75% stake in India Cements Capital Ltd (ICCL)

Hilton Metal Forging has received RITES certification for Vande Bharat & LHB wheel production, a prerequisite for commercial output, which will help it meet supply orders. For FY26, the company aims to manufacture over 3,000 forged railway wagon wheel sets, scaling up to more than 12,000 units in FY27, the company said in a statement. With a total installed capacity of 20,000 wheel sets per annum, Hilton is positioning itself as a key player in the railway component supply chain, supporting the government’s vision of a modernised and self-reliant rail network, it stated.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals said it will acquire the remaining 20.42 per cent stake in its arm Zuventus Healthcare Ltd from minority shareholders for Rs 724.9 crore. The company’s board of directors has approved to enter into agreement with minority shareholders of Zuventus Healthcare Ltd to acquire their shareholding, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing. Following the completion of this transaction, Zuventus will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure, it added.

The board of Sampre Nutritions will consider a proposal to raise funds for supporting its ongoing expansion and diversification efforts. The board of directors is likely to hold a meeting in the near future to consider and approve plans for raising funds through the issuance of eligible securities, the company said in a statement without disclosing financial details. The board will also decide on holding a shareholders’ meeting to seek their approval for the plans.

NSE-SME listed construction and infrastructure company Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd has secured an order worth Rs 23.57 crore, from Gorantla Geosynthetics Ltd for replacement and construction of Benzol storage unit, Benzol Recovery Plant-2 and By-Product Plant in Bokaro Unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd, a top official said.

360 ONE on Friday divested a 12.02 per cent stake in Northern Arc Capital for Rs 382 crore through open market transactions. According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, Mumbai-based 360 ONE through its three affiliates sold a total of 1.94 crore shares in Northern Arc Capital in a price range between Rs 195.71-198.74. After the stake sale, 360 ONE’s holding in Northern Arc Capital declined to 4.38 per cent from 16.4 per cent. Ace investor Madhusudhan Kela;s Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust bought 10 lakh shares of the company in the block deals. Apart from Madhusudan Kela’s fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets was also bought significant stake through the block deal on Fr

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s material subsidiary -- Adani Logistics (ALL) has entered into Joint Venture Termination Agreement on June 20, 2025 with Riddhi Infocom Solutions LLP (Riddhi) for divestment of 49% stake in Veracity, a joint venture between ALL and Riddhi. ALL will continue to hold 1% stake in Veracity. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country.

Biocon Ltd has completed raising of Rs 4,500 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The company has successfully issued over 13.63 crore equity shares of face value Rs 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 330 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 325 per share, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The QIP, which was opened from June 16-19 2025, witnessed robust investor interest from a diverse group of domestic and international investors, underscoring strong confidence in Biocon’s growth prospects, it added.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd has received Factory License for new plant issued by Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health Department of Government of Maharashtra. The company plans to commence commercial production w.e.f June 23, 2025 at its new plant.

Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of MedPlus Health Services Limited has received two suspension orders for a Drug License for stores situated at Telangana that could lead to a potential revenue loss of Rs 0.66 lakh.

Vanya Corporation (Vanya) , wholly owned subsidiary of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, has completed the acquisition of Vadraj Cement (VCL) , in accordance with the terms of the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. Further, as an integral part of the resolution plan, Vanya will be merged with VCL. Upon the merger, VCL will become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

EMS informed the exchanges that it has received the lowest bidder (L-1) status from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for Rs 104.05 crore (excluding GST) and is to be executed within 24 months.

The Ruby Mills Ltd. voluntarily paid a sum of ₹101 crores to the Resolution Professional of Shreem Corporation Limited (formerly Rajput Retail Limited) in connection with a dispute involving Shreem Corporation Ltd., SBI, and others. This payment was made despite the Company not having received any loan disbursement and not being at fault.

Published on June 23, 2025