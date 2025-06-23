VIP Clothing Limited announced today the launch of its premium men’s innerwear brand Frenchie X in Kerala, expanding the product line to over 40 multi-brand outlets and large-format stores across Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and tier-II towns in the state.

Shares of VIP Clothing Limited were trading at ₹42.85 up by ₹1.88 or 4.59 per cent on the NSE today at 11.55 am.

The Kerala rollout brings Frenchie X’s total retail presence to over 140 stores nationwide, following successful launches in Goa, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. The heritage innerwear company has positioned the expansion as part of its dual-channel growth strategy combining physical retail expansion with enhanced e-commerce capabilities.

“Kerala has long been one of VIP Clothing’s most vibrant markets, known for its discerning consumers and strong brand loyalty,” said Sunil Pathare, Chairman and Managing Director of VIP Clothing Limited. The company has identified Kerala’s coastal consumer base as well-suited for Frenchie X’s moisture-management features designed for India’s humid climate.

The premium line features micro-modal and cotton-elastane fabric blends, signature gradient waist elastics, and spans categories including briefs, trunks, vests and gym vests in multiple colorways. VIP Clothing has also partnered with quick-commerce platforms Swiggy Instamart and Zepto to deliver select Frenchie X products within an hour to major Kerala pincodes.

The company plans continued design upgrades, new category entries and deeper market penetration throughout fiscal year 2025-26 as part of its national expansion strategy.

