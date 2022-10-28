Infibeam Avenuessaid on Thursday it has received "in-principle" approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator. The Ahmedabad-headquartered fintech company, which offers services via its brand ﻿CCAvenue﻿, said the license will help it capture both online and offline transactions.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd received a 10-year extension of the licence for its prolific Rajasthan oil block till May 14, 2030, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. The initial licence to explore and produce oil and gas from the Barmer block expired on May 14, 2020. The government had agreed to a 10-year extension but it wanted a higher share of oil and gas from the block as well as a settlement of a ₹5,651 crore dispute over cost recovery for the same.

The Board of Timex Group India wil meet on November 1 to consider the issuance of Non-Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares on a private placement basis for an amount up to ₹2.5 crore to Timex Group Luxury Watches B.V., Netherlands, the Holding Company. The fundraising is for the purpose of redemption of existing NCRNCP shares of the same amount.

EKI Energy Services Limited has executed a Joint Venture Agreement to incorporate a public limited company with an objective to drive focused educational initiatives and establish climate finance market place to mobilise funds from global markets for sustainable climate projects across the globe.

Dhruv Consultancy Service Limited-Infovibe Ventures Private Limited consortium has received the Letter of Acceptance/for the work of "conducting Traffic Surveys at identified locations in Zone - 4 (in Maharashtra) using Portable Automatic Traffic Counter & Classifier (ATCC) Systems along with videography for a period of one year, extendable up to additional one year at sole discretion of IHMCL. Fees for the said Project will be ₹5.19 lakh exclusive of GST.

Also read SGX Nifty points to a positive start for domestic markets

PNC Infratech Limited received ₹145.27 crore in August 2019, towards an arbitration award published in its favour, which was upheld by the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. NHAI filed a Petition for 'Special Leave' in the Supreme Court of India seeking to Appeal the said final judgment. Accordingly, the company treated the said realized amount of ₹145.27 crore as a 'Contingent Liability' in its 'Books of Account' and reflected the same in the Company's Audited Financial Statements of FY 21 &22.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Limited has announced that the operations of the part of the Foundry division at Periyanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore, which was temporarily suspended due to an unfortunate accident in the factory, have been resumed from October 26 after ensuring all safety and precautionary measures and in compliance with the protocols. Though a part of the operations at the Foundry division was disrupted due to the accident , there is no material impact in the production, it further clarified.

Bhageria Industries has announced a vessel breakdown in the Gamma acid plant at MIDC Tarapur Boisar Industrial Area, Boisar, Palghar. This accidentresulted in three fatalities and 12 others are minorly injured. The accident did not result in any fire or hazardous emissions but was limited to one Plant (i.e. Gamma Acid Plant), the production of the said plant will be affected for 4 to 5 days from today and has not affected the operations of the other plants at the factory.

Results Calendar: Allsec Technologies, Alufluoride, Apex Frozen Foods, Astec Lifesciences, Bandhan Bank, Blue Dart Express, CCL Products (India), CUMI, Datamatics, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Eveready Industries India, IFB Ind, Intellect Design Arena, JSW Energy, Maruti Suzuki India, Maharashtra Corp, MRPL, Natural Capsules, NGL Fine, NIIT, Olectra, Ponni Erode Sugars, Punjab Alkalies, Satin Creditcare Network, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sumitomo Chemical India, Tata Power Company, TTK Healthcare, Valecha Engineering, Vedanta and Zenotech Lab.