Tata Motors on Monday said an arbitral tribunal has asked the West Bengal Industrial Development Corp to pay the company ₹766 crore compensation in connection with losses incurred on its manufacturing site in Singur. Tata Motors had to shift its plant to produce small car Nano from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat in October 2008 due to a land row. Tatas, by then, had already put over ₹1,000 crore in Singur.

BHEL’s board on Monday approved the induction of Koppu Sadashiv Murthy as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company. On May 23, BHEL said it received a communication from Ministry of Heavy Industries, informing that the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved Murthy’s appointment as the CMD. The official at present is an Executive Director in the company.

PFC Consulting Ltd has transferred its wholly owned subsidiary Beawar Dausa Transmission to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. Beawar Dausa Transmission was set up for the development of a transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan, Power Finance Corporation said. PFC Consulting is a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC and provides consultancy services to the power sector.

Bajaj Hindusthan has received ₹1,361 crore in the respective escrow account maintained exclusively for cane price payment for each of its 14 sugar units from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. The said amount is paid to the cane growers towards the cane payment arrears for the sugar season 2022-23

The Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division of Chemplast Sanmar Limited has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a globalagrochemical innovator to manufacture a new pipeline Active Ingredient (AI). The LOI covers a period of 5 years. Commercial supplies are expected to start from CY 2025. This new product will be manufactured in our recently commissioned production block.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has acquired an additional 10,00,000 Equity Shares of SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences Private Limited, a Subsidiary Company. Now the Company holds 62.44 per cent of the subsidiary.

Results Calendar: Adani Total Gas, ADF Foods, Aether Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Amara Raja Batteries, Archean Chemical Ind, Arvind, Birlasoft, Bharti Airtel, Bondada, Capri Global Capital, CARE Rating, CE Info Systems, DCB Bank, Dhampur Sugars, Dolphin Offshore, Five-Star Business Fin, GAIL (India), Geojit Financial, Go Colors, Gillette India, IOC, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jindal Steel & Power, Jet Infra, Kaya, Keynes Technologies, KEI Industries, Kokuyo Camlin, Larsen & Toubro, Mangalore Ref & Petrochem, Max Financial Serv, Mankind Pharma, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Navin Fluorine, NIIT, Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, PNC Infratech, Praj Industries, RITES, Reliance Power, Shemaroo, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Tata Consumer Products, Vardhman Textiles, Vedant Fashions, V-Guard Industries, VIP Industries Ltd

