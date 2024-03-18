The Centre has granted its approval to insurance major LIC for a wage revision for its employees, effective August 1, 2022. The pay has been revised upwards by 17 per cent.

The US has widened its investigation of Adani Group to focus on the conduct of its founder, Gautam Adani, and whether the company may have engaged in bribery, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. Prosecutors are digging into whether an Adani entity or people linked to the company, including Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project, the report said, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Jindal Stainless on Sunday said it supplied 75 tonnes of high-end steel for Kolkata Metro’s Esplanade-Howrah Maidan section which passes below the Hooghly River in West Bengal. The underwater metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.

KSB has received letter of award under PM-Kusum III Scheme under Component B of ₹63.22 crore for 2,500 solar water pumping systems from Maharashtra Energy Development Agency. The sales/ supply of products/ services for these orders is expected from Q2 2024.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a patent for its invention, the linear node tubular lighting system. This patent has been officially granted for 20 years, effective August 14, 2020.

Zydus Lifesciences said that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market Finasteride and Tadalafil capsules with USP 5 mg/5 mg strength. Zydus is the first approved applicant for Finasteride and Tadalafil capsules and therefore is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity. Finasteride and Tadalafil are used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has received ‘no adverse objection’ letters from BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India for its proposed Scheme of Amalgamation between the company and TCNS Clothing Company. The effectiveness of the scheme will be subject to the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal.

Lupin said the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected its Aurangabad facility from March 6 to March 15 and the agency issued a Form 483 with one observation. The company is confident of addressing the concern raised by the US FDA and will resolve the same at the earliest.

Ircon International has received the Letter of Award from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation for the construction of a 2.5-kilometer twin-tube uni-directional Aizawl bypass tunnel and its approaches of 2.1 km on the Sairang-Phaiawk section of the NH-6 in Mizoram in EPC mode at a quoted bid price of ₹630.66 crore.

SJVN Green Energy, subsidiary of SJVN, has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for a 200 MW solar project in GUVNL Phase XXIII. The tentative cost of construction and development for this project is ₹1,100 crore.

JSW Neo Energy, subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for an additional 500 MW of wind capacity under the greenshoe option for the SECI wind power projects (Tranche XVI). Subsequent to this, the cumulative capacity allotted to JSW Neo under SECI Tranche XVI stands at 1,000 MW.

RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of HMIS (health management information system) for the Health Department of BMC, amounting to ₹351.95 crore. Besides, the PSU major has also received a work order worth ₹130.6 crore from the State Project Director of Bihar Education Project Council. The work order includes the appointment of an agency for the supply of teaching and learning material for classes I through V under a rate contract.

KPI Green Energy has emerged as the successful bidder in the Maharashtra State Power Generation Co tender for the development of a 100 MWAC solar power project. The company has also received a letter of intent for the order.

CuraTeQ Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals, said its Omalizumab biosimilar candidate BP11 has met the Phase 1 trial end points vis-à-vis the EU and US-sourced reference product Xolair. The PK/PD trial was conducted on 165 healthy volunteers in Australia and New Zealand.

Sandhar Technologies has been granted a patent by the Controller of Patents for an invention entitled “System for controlled actuation of electronic handle lock of a vehicle and method thereof” for 20 years, with effect from September 5, 2022.

The board of Coforge has approved raising funds to the tune of ₹3,200 crore. The company said it will raise these funds through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) i.e. by issuing shares to eligible institutional shareholders.

Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd has named Shankha Banerjee as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective May 21. Having joined Dr Lal PathLabs in July 2014 as Chief Operating Officer-Region II, Banerjee has held roles such as Chief Growth Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Presently, he is serving as Chief Executive Officer-Associates/Group Companies.