The Board of Directors of NTPC has accorded investment approval for Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW), at an appraised current estimated cost of ₹17,195.31 crore.

Signature Global, a leading player in India’s real estate sector, has announced pre-formal launch sales of more than ₹3,600 crore for its latest premium housing residential development project, ‘DE LUXE-DXP,’ in Sector 37D, Gurugram, spread over 16.5 acres. The project presents a sales potential of 2.7 million sq. ft.

SJVN’s wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited participated for 200 MW capacity in the tariff based competitive bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for development of Solar Power Projects in the 1,125 MW GSECL Solar Park at Khavda, Gujarat. e-RA for this bidding was conducted by GUVNL on February 2 and SGEL bagged the full bid capacity of 200 MW at a tariff of ₹2.66/Unit.

Godrej Properties has entered into definitive agreements to develop a township project on a 62-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru under a profit-sharing model, offering about 5.6 million square feet of saleable area with an estimated booking value to be around ₹5,000 crore.

PSP Projects has received new work orders worth ₹386.24 crores (excluding taxes), including the construction and maintenance of Human and Biological Gallery at Science City in Ahmedabad, in Gujarat. The project (Government Category) is worth ₹268.11 crore (excluding taxes). The project is to be completed within 18 months. Other project includes construction of commercial building ORYX at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, which is worth ₹118.13 crore (excluding taxes). This was in institutional category. The project is to be completed within 24 months.

JTL Industries, a steel tube manufacturing company, has announced two significant milestones—the company has repaid the outstanding term debt of approximately ₹36 crore and has become a term and net debt-free company; and is on track with its earlier announced capex plan with the initiation of the dispatch and timely delivery of DFT machines in the upcoming weeks before closure of Q4FY24 and commissioning of the same by Q1FY25.

The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM) conducted a GMP inspection of SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited’s active pharmaceutical ingredient(API) manufacturing facility located at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, from February 28 March 1. While the inspection is successful, the report is awaited, per the company.

Finolex Industries has entered into a share purchase agreement and shareholders agreement with Hinduja Renewables One Private Limited and Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Limited. HREPL is the majority shareholder of HROPL. The agreement has been entered for purchase of solar power under the captive power policy of the government. FIL will be acquiring 15.30 per cent of the paid-up equity of HROPL, which will be held during the entire power purchase tenure of 25 years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle), has entered into an agreement with Axis Bank. Zaggle is contracted to be a referral partner of Axis Bank Ltd to carry out activities such as sales and distribution, marketing and campaigning bundled with Zaggle expense management to drive forex card spends and greater usage of the software. Zaggle can leverage existing corporate base to sell forex cards to employees of the Corporate client, and it can be tightly coupled with Zaggle expense management software, per the bank.

Swan LNG Private Ltd, subsidiary of Swan Energy Ltd, has pre-paid entire loan, along with interest till date, to the consortium of banks, amounting to ₹2,206 crore. The group’s external debt position was ₹4,128 crore in September 2023, it was reduced to ₹3,817 crore in December 2023 and now stands at ₹1,675 crore. The company is fully focused on growth and in-parallel is continuously endeavouring to reduce debt from the balance sheet, per the company.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd has successfully commissioned a 120 TPD liquid glucose unit at its existing unit in Malda, West Bengal. The company has already secured its position as the leading producer of liquid glucose in India. With this expansion, the collective capacity now reaches 900 TPD across five locations, per the company.

Cosmic CRF has bagged an order from SAIL-RITES Bengal Wagon Industry (P) Ltd (a JV of SAIL & RITES) worth basic value of ₹9.45 crore corresponding to gross amount to ₹11.15 crore (Inclusive of GST) for supply of cold rolled formed sections for BOXNHL Wagons. The order is expected to be completed within 3 months.

Patel Engineering, in collaboration with its joint venture partner, has been awarded the letter of acceptance (LOA) by the Irrigation & CAD Department, Government of Telangana, for a contract valued at ₹525.36 crore. This contract entails the construction of a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) protection wall of 8.5 km each along both the right and left flanks of the Munneru River, stretching from Polepally to Prakashnagar in Khammam.

The Board of Savera Industries has approved the sale of property of the company at Coco Beach plot no 11, 12 & 13, measuring an extent of 7,652 sq ft, 8,735 sq ft and 1,2498 sq ft situated at Chengalpet, Tamil Nadu. The board also approved closure of Brew Room outlet at VR Mall situated at Chennai.

HG Infra Engineering has received the letter of acceptance from South Central Railway for the doubling of a track between Karanjgaon and Aurangabad, including electrification and signalling works. The project cost is ₹447.11 crore.

Alfa Transformers has received a purchase order worth of ₹27.39 crore from Gujarat Electricity Board for design, manufacturing and supply of 10 KVA 4,994 nos of transformers from Vadodara plant.

KPI Green Energy has signed a power purchase agreement for 200MWAC (240MWp) grid connected solar photovoltaic power project. It was secured through competitive bidding process issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for procurement of 800 MW grid with greenshoe option entailing purchase of additional 800MW.

Hiliks Technologies has received a work order from Bihar Education Department for installation of ICT Lab Computer Systems in 27 schools situated at Vaishali District, Bihar, for 5 years with an order value of ₹5.34 crore.