Sun TV Network Ltd’s shares were up 3.74 per cent after the company reported a 19 per cent profit increase at Rs 592.08 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 493.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenues were up by 10 per cent at Rs 1,349 crore, compared to Rs 1,219 crore last year. Sequentially, profits were higher by 55 per cent, compared to Rs 380.40 crore in the previous quarter.

In a recent announcement, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each, marking a pay-out of 125 per cent for the financial year 2023-24.

The shares were up by 3.74 per cent at Rs 604 at 09.49 am on the BSE.