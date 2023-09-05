Surya Roshni, a 50-year-old firm that manufactures lighting products, fans, home appliances and steel pipes, has rolled out new indoor and outdoor lighting products, with an eye on the upcoming festive season. “The new range also includes Platina LED Bulb, with a product life of 25,000 hours,” a top company executive claimed.

“Some of the new offerings include a rice cooker, juicer mixer grinders, and a range of storage and instant water heaters,” Jitendra Agrawal, CEO (Lighting and Consumer Durables) of Surya Roshni, said.

“Aligned with the Government’s PLI (product-linked incentive) scheme, the company is making a substantial investment of Rs 25 crore in its technology labs and manufacturing facilities. This will help in import substitution,” he said in a statement on Monday.