March 01, 2024 09:36

The third quarter GDP numbers jolted the psyche and cognitive framework of most in markets, while sweeping some by a pleasant surprise. Clearly, right policy prisms and perspectives can trump irrational expectations bordering fault lines.

Defying all estimates, India’s economy grew by 8.4% in Q3 FY24 after exhibiting more than 8% growth in the preceding two quarters. The buoyancy in indirect tax mop-up (32% yoy growth i.e. Rs 3.9 lakh crore ), gap between GDP and GVA growth widened. For FY24 GDP growth is expected to increase by 7.6% and GVA growth by 6.9%. Based on the FY24, 7.6% GDP growth, we estimate Q4 GDP growth at 5.9%, which we believe is an understatement. Thus it is most likely that FY24 GDP growth could be within striking distance of 8%.

Sharp revisions (both upward and downward) in both previous yearly as also quarterly numbers have meant FY22 and FY24 numbers have been revised upwards by 64 bps and 26 bps, respectively while For the current fiscal, both Q1 & Q2 numbers have been revised upwards by 40 bps and 44 bps, respectively uplifting YTD GDP growth above 8% mark. Colloquially, due to downward revision in FY23 GDP numbers (by 25 bps), the fiscal deficit of FY24 as % of GDP will now be revised upwards to 5.9% from 5.8% of GDP. For FY25 there will be no significant change in fiscal deficit due to revisions.

Drilling down, all sectors under Manufacturing and Services had a stellar show , duly helped by small base of previous period as industry (10.4%), Manufacturing (11.6%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply & Other Utility services and construction sector (9%) propelled industry while services jumped above 7%. Agriculture, suffering from vagaries beyond control declined by –0.8% in Q3. Annually, GDP deflator exhibited huge deceleration from 6.8% in FY23 to 1.4% in FY24. While in Q3 GDP deflator increased mildly to 1.7% as compared to 1.5% in Q2 FY24.

With the Government’s efforts to ensure quality of life for all citizens and stopped leakage of benefits through DBT, for the first time the per capita GDP at current prices crossed Rs 2 lakh mark in FY24, with decadal CAGR growth of 8.9%. In constant prices too, per capita GDP has increased to Rs 1.24 lakh in FY24. It is interesting to note that in post-pandemic period (FY24 over FY22), there is a huge jump in per capita GDP (Rs 38,257 at current prices).

The investment and savings data for the past decade reveals interesting points (All numbers are as a percentage of GDP). Gross capital formation (GCF) by the government touched a high of 4.1% in FY23, up from 3.6% in FY20. This also had a domino effect on private sector investment that jumped from 11% to 11.9% over the same period. In fact, the trends in GCF to Gross Output ratio or the plough back of funds for creation of fresh capacity shows that for public administration the ratio attained fresh peak in FY23 at 47.6% owing to the emphasis on capital expenditure in recent budgets. At the aggregate level, gross capital formation is supposed to have crossed 33.7% in FY24, the highest level since FY19.

In FY23, gross savings is at 30.2%, and is supposed to cross 32.3% in FY24, the highest since FY14. The household savings increased sharply during the pandemic period on account of sharp accretion in financial savings such as deposits. While household financial savings have since then moderated from 15.4% in FY23 to 11% in FY21. Savings in physical assets have grown sharply to 12.9% in FY23 from 10.8% in FY21.

Prima facie, a careful analysis shows that Incremental Capital Output ratio (ICOR), which measures additional unit of capital (investment) needed to produce additional unit of output, has been improving. ICOR which was 7.5 in FY12 is now only 4.4 in FY23. Clearly, only half of capital is now needed for next unit of output.

Such reducing ICOR in the current years reflects a relative increasing efficiency of capital. The talk on ICOR becomes relevant and shows that the economy is on a sound footing. Even if investment and savings stay at the same level in FY25, with a declining ICOR , India could comfortably grow at 8% in FY25.