ALL UPDATES
- March 01, 2024 10:55
Stock market updates today: Tata Investment Corporation stock trades higher by 3.7% on NSE at ₹7,550, hits 52-week high at ₹7,600
- March 01, 2024 10:54
Stock market updates today: Borosil Renewables approves raising up to ₹500 crore via rights issue, stock jumps 6.37% on NSE, trading at ₹572.50
- March 01, 2024 10:53
Stock market updates today: Eicher Motors total sales of motorcycles in Feb 2024 at 75,935 units, shares up on NSE
Eicher Motors records total sale of 75,935 motorcycles in February 2024 as against 71,544 units in February2023. Shares rise 1.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,840.
- March 01, 2024 10:50
Stock market updates today: NCC Ltd has received two new orders worth ₹1476.01 crore in February 2024. Stock rises by 2.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹253.45
- March 01, 2024 10:49
Stock market updates today: Sensex, Nifty surge in early trade driven by robust GDP numbers
After days of trading flat, the markets surged ahead with a rally on Friday. The NSE Nifty was up by 0.66 per cent, or 152 points, reaching 22,129.05, while the BSE Sensex stood at 72,923, up by 0.58 per cent, or 423 points. A total of 3,035 stocks were actively traded, with 2,377 advancing, 576 declining, and 82 remaining unchanged. At 9:30 am on Friday, 85 stocks hit a 52-week high, 16 hit a 52-week low. Read more
- March 01, 2024 10:26
Stock market updates today: Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.85 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on the back of robust GDP data and massive inflow of foreign funds in the domestic capital markets. Read more
- March 01, 2024 10:24
Stock market updates today: Steel Strips Wheels net turnover dips to ₹342.98 crore in February ‘24, stock trades higher on NSE
Steel Strips Wheels net turnover dips to ₹342.98 crore in February ‘24 as against ₹350.40 crore in February 2023, a dip of 2.12% y-o-y.
Stock trades at ₹255.60 on the NSE, up by 1.49%
- March 01, 2024 10:22
Stock market updates today: DB Realty arm appoints Rahul Pandit as President & Executive Director, board earlier approved proposal to demerge hospitality business
DB Realty’s subsidiary has appointed Rahul Pandit as President & Executive Director effective March 1, 2024. The board had earlier approved proposal to demerge the hospitality business consisting of the hotel business and assets. Shares trade at ₹267.25 on the NSE, down by 0.34%.
- March 01, 2024 10:19
Stock market updates today: Chalet Hotels executes agreements to acquire Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort, NCR. Stock trades at ₹812.40 on the NSE, up by 0.23%
- March 01, 2024 10:17
Stock market updates today: Nifty prediction today – March 1, 2024: Index testing a resistance, buy after breakout
Nifty 50 opened today’s session higher at 22,048 as against yesterday’s close of 21,983. The index moved further up post the open and is now hovering around 22,145, up 0.7 per cent. Read more
- March 01, 2024 10:16
Stock market updates today: S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is talks with BSE Ltd for divestment of its equity stake in Asia Index Private Ltd, a joint venture with BSE
- March 01, 2024 10:14
Stock market updates today: Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales for February 2024 at 72,923 vehicles
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. overall auto sales for February 2024 stood at 72,923 vehicles, up by 24%, including exports. Stock trades at ₹1,954.15 on the NSE, up by 1.13%.
- March 01, 2024 10:11
Stock market updates today: Major gainers among Nifty metal stocks
SAIL (5.82%)
Welcorp (5.38%)
Ratnamani Metals (3.77%)
JSW Steel (3.42%)
Tata Steel (3.27%)
- March 01, 2024 10:10
Stock market updates today: Sectoral indices except for media, healthcare, realty and pharma, trade in the green
Sectoral indices except for media, healthcare, realty and pharma, trade in the green.
Nifty metal trades higher by 1.99% at 8,079.60, Nifty oil & gas rises by 1.72% to trade at 11,654.20, and Nifty auto is up by 1.11% to trade at 20,638.05.
- March 01, 2024 10:05
Stock market updates today: CMS Info Systems stock surges 5.21% on NSE, trading at ₹404.15
- March 01, 2024 10:05
Stock market updates today: CG Power stock jumps 7.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹474.40
- March 01, 2024 10:04
Stock market updates today: L&T stock rises 2.57% on NSE, trading at ₹3,556.90 after it commissions Green Hydrogen Plant at A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira
- March 01, 2024 10:03
Stock market updates today: Unit-2 at NTPC North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project completes trial operation, NTPC stock up on NSE
NTPC Ltd said the 660 MW capacity unit-2 at its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, (3 x 660 MW), has completed trial operation and has been included in the installed capacity of the company.
NTPC stock rises 1.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹339.25.
- March 01, 2024 09:59
Stock market updates today: Aurobindo Pharma stock declines on NSE, wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities restarts production at Unit-III
Aurobindo Pharma stock declines by 1.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,012.30. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd has restarted production in its terminally sterilized product lines at its Unit-III, that was temporarily stopped to address observations of the USFDA in their recent inspection concluded on February 2, 2024.
- March 01, 2024 09:56
Stock market updates today: Bajaj Auto stock rises 1.73% on the NSE to trade at ₹8,046.15.
- March 01, 2024 09:55
Stock market updates today: Automotive Stampings commences commercial production at new unit at Jamshedpur
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd has commenced commercial production at its new manufacturing unit situated at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand w.e.f. February 29, 2024.
Stock surges 3.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹595.10.
- March 01, 2024 09:52
Stock market updates today: Escorts Kubota tractor sales down 17 per cent at 6,481 units in February 2024
Escorts Kubota Ltd has reported a 17 per cent decline in total tractor sales at 6,481 units in February 2024 when compared with 7,811 tractors sold in February 2023. Domestic tractor sales declined to 6,041 units as against 7,245 units sold in February 2023. Stock trades at ₹2,864.65 on the NSE, up by 0.29%.
- March 01, 2024 09:50
Stock market updates today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
Major gainers: ONGC (2.99%), BPCL (2.98%), Tata Steel (2.73%), Bajaj Auto (2.21%), Tata Motors (2.11%)
Major losers: Apollo Hospitals (-1.43%), Sun Pharma (-0.70%), Infosys (-0.40%), SBI Life (-0.33%), HCL Tech (-0.26%)
- March 01, 2024 09:49
Stock market updates today: Control Print B.V. acquires 50.49% stake in Codeology Group, Control Print stock up on NSE
Control Print’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Control Print B.V. has acquired a 50.49% stake in the equity share capital of Codeology Group Ltd., a company incorporated and existing under the laws of England.
Control Print stock is up by 2.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹938.45.
- March 01, 2024 09:46
Stock market updates today: Welspun Enterprises bags ₹4,123.88-crore contract from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for a water treatment plant at Bhandup
Welspun Enterprises Ltd is in receipt of a letter of acceptance pertaining to a contract for development of new 2,000 MLD water treatment plant at Bhandup Complex from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for a total contract value of ₹4,123.88 crore.
Welspun Enterprises stock trades higher by 5.15% on the NSE at ₹330.90.
- March 01, 2024 09:43
Stock market updates today: Crude oil futures trade higher as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas hit a further roadblock
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas hit a further roadblock following the deaths of several Palestinians in Gaza. At 9.25 am on Friday, May Brent oil futures were at $82.25, up by 0.42 per cent; and April crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.53, up by 0.35 per cent. March crude oil futures were trading at ₹6,508 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6513, down by 0.08 per cent; and April futures were trading at ₹6,483 as against the previous close of ₹6,482, up by 0.02 per cent.
- March 01, 2024 09:42
Stock market updates today: One 97 Communications’ board approves discontinuation of inter-company agreements with Paytm Payments Bank, stock trades higher on NSE
One 97 Communications’ board has approved the discontinuation of various inter-company agreements with its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL). Stock trades at ₹418.10 on the NSE, higher by 3.67%.
- March 01, 2024 09:39
Stock market updates today: CG Power, Renesas Electronics and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) in joint venture to build and operate an OSAT facility
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corporation and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd recently signed a joint venture agreement to establish a joint venture to build and operate an OSAT facility in India.
- March 01, 2024 09:36
Strock market updates today: SBI -Ecowrap: When 8% becomes the new normal: Decoding the new normal of a GDP on swing
The third quarter GDP numbers jolted the psyche and cognitive framework of most in markets, while sweeping some by a pleasant surprise. Clearly, right policy prisms and perspectives can trump irrational expectations bordering fault lines.
Defying all estimates, India’s economy grew by 8.4% in Q3 FY24 after exhibiting more than 8% growth in the preceding two quarters. The buoyancy in indirect tax mop-up (32% yoy growth i.e. Rs 3.9 lakh crore ), gap between GDP and GVA growth widened. For FY24 GDP growth is expected to increase by 7.6% and GVA growth by 6.9%. Based on the FY24, 7.6% GDP growth, we estimate Q4 GDP growth at 5.9%, which we believe is an understatement. Thus it is most likely that FY24 GDP growth could be within striking distance of 8%.
Sharp revisions (both upward and downward) in both previous yearly as also quarterly numbers have meant FY22 and FY24 numbers have been revised upwards by 64 bps and 26 bps, respectively while For the current fiscal, both Q1 & Q2 numbers have been revised upwards by 40 bps and 44 bps, respectively uplifting YTD GDP growth above 8% mark. Colloquially, due to downward revision in FY23 GDP numbers (by 25 bps), the fiscal deficit of FY24 as % of GDP will now be revised upwards to 5.9% from 5.8% of GDP. For FY25 there will be no significant change in fiscal deficit due to revisions.
Drilling down, all sectors under Manufacturing and Services had a stellar show , duly helped by small base of previous period as industry (10.4%), Manufacturing (11.6%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply & Other Utility services and construction sector (9%) propelled industry while services jumped above 7%. Agriculture, suffering from vagaries beyond control declined by –0.8% in Q3. Annually, GDP deflator exhibited huge deceleration from 6.8% in FY23 to 1.4% in FY24. While in Q3 GDP deflator increased mildly to 1.7% as compared to 1.5% in Q2 FY24.
With the Government’s efforts to ensure quality of life for all citizens and stopped leakage of benefits through DBT, for the first time the per capita GDP at current prices crossed Rs 2 lakh mark in FY24, with decadal CAGR growth of 8.9%. In constant prices too, per capita GDP has increased to Rs 1.24 lakh in FY24. It is interesting to note that in post-pandemic period (FY24 over FY22), there is a huge jump in per capita GDP (Rs 38,257 at current prices).
The investment and savings data for the past decade reveals interesting points (All numbers are as a percentage of GDP). Gross capital formation (GCF) by the government touched a high of 4.1% in FY23, up from 3.6% in FY20. This also had a domino effect on private sector investment that jumped from 11% to 11.9% over the same period. In fact, the trends in GCF to Gross Output ratio or the plough back of funds for creation of fresh capacity shows that for public administration the ratio attained fresh peak in FY23 at 47.6% owing to the emphasis on capital expenditure in recent budgets. At the aggregate level, gross capital formation is supposed to have crossed 33.7% in FY24, the highest level since FY19.
In FY23, gross savings is at 30.2%, and is supposed to cross 32.3% in FY24, the highest since FY14. The household savings increased sharply during the pandemic period on account of sharp accretion in financial savings such as deposits. While household financial savings have since then moderated from 15.4% in FY23 to 11% in FY21. Savings in physical assets have grown sharply to 12.9% in FY23 from 10.8% in FY21.
Prima facie, a careful analysis shows that Incremental Capital Output ratio (ICOR), which measures additional unit of capital (investment) needed to produce additional unit of output, has been improving. ICOR which was 7.5 in FY12 is now only 4.4 in FY23. Clearly, only half of capital is now needed for next unit of output.
Such reducing ICOR in the current years reflects a relative increasing efficiency of capital. The talk on ICOR becomes relevant and shows that the economy is on a sound footing. Even if investment and savings stay at the same level in FY25, with a declining ICOR , India could comfortably grow at 8% in FY25.
- March 01, 2024 09:33
Stock market updates today: Bajaj Auto domestic two-wheeler sales up 42 per cent at 170,527 units in February 2024, exports grow 8 per cent at 124,157 units
Bajaj Auto Ltd has reported a 42 per cent rise in domestic two-wheeler sales at 170,527 units in February 2024, when compared with 120,335 units in February 2023.
Two-wheeler exports grew 8 per cent at 124,157 units (115,021 units).
- March 01, 2024 09:18
Stock market updates today: Warner Music has expanded its partnership with Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music).
- March 01, 2024 09:17
Stock market updates today: IPO screener: Mukka Proteins sees healthy subscription on Day 1
The ₹224-crore issue of Mangaluru-based Mukka Proteins saw a robust response on Day 1 of issue opening on Thursday. The IPO came out with a price band of ₹26-28. The initial public offering closes on Monday, March 4. Investors can bid for a minimum of 535 equity shares and in multiples of 535 equity shares thereafter. Read more
- March 01, 2024 09:16
Stock market updates today: IPO screener: Bharat Highways InvIT issue closes today
Today is the last date to subscribe public issue of Bharat Highways InvIT. The ₹2,500-crore initial public offering of Bharat Highways InvIT has come out with a price band of ₹98-100 per unit and the market lot is 150 units. Read more
- March 01, 2024 09:07
Stock market updates today: Corporate assessments
Citi on Piramal Ent
Sell Call, Target Rs 850
Co’s Arm Piramal Capital & Hsg Fin Received IT Assessment Order For FY22
The IT Assessment Allowed Loss Of Rs 10,600 Cr To Be Carried Forward
The IT Action Pertains To Year Of Acquisition & Reverse Merger With Erstwhile DHFL
During The Merger With Erstwhile DHFL, Assets Were Knocked Down Significantly By Rs 20,000 Cr
Company Has Suo-Moto Withdrawn Claim Of Rs 3,700 Cr
Benefit Was Expected For Rs 16,000 Cr
Out Of Rs 16,000 Cr, Rs 10,600 Cr Has Been Received Favorable Tax Order
For Balance, Clarity Is Still Awaited
Citi on GAIL
Buy Call, Target Rs 200
US Henry Hub Prices Have Fallen Sharply
From An Average Of Nearly $2.7/mmbtu In Q3FY24 To Nearly $1.5/mmbtu Currently
PE Prices Are Trending Largely Flattish (+1%) QoQ
Est US Henry Hub Prices Could Bring Down Co’s Input Gas Cost In Petchem Segment
Realisations Remain Largely Stable
Co’s Gas Trading Differentials In Q4 Are Trending Broadly Similar To Q2FY24
Co’s Gas Trading Differentials Implies That Trading EBITDA Could Also Be Broadly Stable
Impact Of APM Gas Allocation Declined To Nil From Mid-Dec’23
Impact Of APM Gas Allocation Declining Could Be Offset By Sharp Decline In Spot LNG Prices
Opex Is Left Largely Flattish On A QoQ Basis
Flatish Opex Should Therefore Yield Segmental EBITDA Gains In Q4FY24
CLSA On Hindalco
Upgrade To Buy, Target Rs 635/Sh
Following A Sharp Correction, Believe Concern Is Overdone
Investor Feedback: Multiple Concerns
Novelis IPO: Value Unlocking Or Building A War Chest?
Bear Case Analyses Suggests Further 10-12% Downside From Current Levels
Co’s Existing Businesses Remain Strong With Gradual Improvement In Profitability
Clarity On The Use Of Cash And Growth Projects Are Key To Watch For
HSBC on OMCs
Re-rated, But There Is Still Room
HPCL: Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 630 From Rs 375
BPCL: Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 860 From Rs 555
IOC: Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 185 From Rs 130
Expect Rangebound Oil Prices To Support Profitability In Near-term
Medium-term To Benefit From Refinery Upgrade
Revise Valuation Multiples To Reflect Reduced Government Intervention & Tacit Support
BoFA Sec on OMCs
HPCL - U-P, TP Rs 370
BPCL - U-P TP Rs 515
IOC - Neutral TP Rs 165
OMCs delivered higher than expected GRMs in 3Q driving upgrades, however, vals remain expensive
ONGC - Key catalysts
1) Premium gas pricing for well interventions in APM fields
2) Vol uptick
Nomura on Gujarat Gas
Reduce, TP Rs 505
GGL cuts Morbi prices to shore up near-term vols
Expect move to drive a healthy uptick in vols
However, as underlying propane prices begin to decline from May, see risks to volume recovery & expect limited benefits
CLSA on Hospitals
SC directs standardisation of rates
Negative for private hospitals, albeit, difficult to implement
Retain O-P on Apollo Hosp, TP Rs 7000
- March 01, 2024 09:05
Stock market updates today: Gold gains to $2,046
Gold prices rose as statistics revealed that US inflation was gradually slowing, while traders focused on comments from a number of Federal Reserve members. According to data, the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed by 0.3% in January, while the core PCE price index increased by 0.4%. In the year ending in January, inflation increased by 2.4%, the lowest rate in over three years. U.S. central bankers are reviewing recent data suggesting that pricing pressures recovered last month and are instead focusing on overall inflation progress, which they believe will pave the way for interest rate decreases later this year.
- March 01, 2024 09:04
Stock market updates today: Silver up at $22.67
Silver prices rose as traders welcomed the latest macroeconomic data from the United States. The core price measure related to the PCE, which the Fed regularly monitors for future decisions, increased by 0.4% over the previous month in January, meeting market expectations. Meanwhile, yearly interest rates fell to their lowest level since 2021, reinforcing the view that the inflationary trend will continue. In addition, initial unemployment claims were slightly higher than expected, easing concerns about a tight labour market. Traders expect three quarter-point (25 basis points) interest rate cuts in the United States in 2024, with the first likely to occur in June.
- March 01, 2024 09:03
Stock market updates today: Corporate events today
NTPC: Unit 800 MW of Telangana STPP, Stage-I commences commercial operation
ICICI Lombard: ICICI Bank acquires further stake in company worth Rs 431 crore.
Suven Pharma: Company’s board approves amalgamation of subsidiary Casper Pharma with company
MOIL: Company hikes prices of ferro grades with manganese content below mn-44% by 5%
Pidilite Industries: Company appoints Sudhanshu Vats as Managing Director Designate of the company.
Chalet Hotels: Company said it has received approval from the Board of Directors for acquisition of partners’ share in Ayushi and Poonam Estates LLP for Rs 315 crore.
Bharti Airtel: Chairman said that the company is looking at an ARPU of ₹300 by the end of financial year 2025.
Larsen & Toubro: L&T has commissioned its first domestically manufactured electrolyser at the Green Hydrogen Plant in Hazira, Gujarat
Tips Industries: Company expands agreement with Warner Media, which gives the latter access to Tips Music’s full extensive catalogue globally
Kesoram Industries: Company signs facility agreement to avail financial assistance or loan worth ₹1,850 crore from Tata Capital
Rallis India: Company appoints Gyanendra Shukla as MD & CEO for 5 years
Rishabh: Poland’s Material Subsidiary won a Project for Development of innovative control and protection devices for strategic areas of the energy industry
IEX: SBI MF under various schemes acquired 98101 Shares
Lemin Tree: Opened Lemon Tree Resort, Kumbhalgarh, the seventh property in the picturesque state of Rajasthan under Company’s umbrella
CMS Info: Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman, Whole Time Director and CEO has increased his stake in the company
Landmark: Received a Letter of Intent from MG Motor India Pvt Ltd for opening a dealership in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh
Craftsman: Company will commence the commercial operations of its new plant at Sriperumbudur w.e.f. 1st March, 2024
Bank India: Received Income Tax Refund of Advance Tax, TDS, TCS and interest on Advance Tax aggregating to Rs. 1,126.50 crores for the Assessment Year 2020-21
Adani Energy: Company aims to raise about $400 million via private placed bond
Power Grid: Fitch Ratings affirms Power Grid at ‘BBB-’; Outlook stable.
HDFC Bank: Umesh Sarangi ceases to be Independent Director of Bank.
Five Star: Considered and approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto INR 2,500 Crores
GPT Health: Nomura Singapore sold 453693 shares of company.
Biocon: US FDA issues form 483s with 4 observations for Biocon Biologics facility
Vedanta: Supreme Court rejects Vedanta’s plea for reopening Sterlite Copper Smelting unit at Tuticorin
Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA inspects injectable facility in Telangana; issues 7 observations
Key economic data slated for release includes Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y, CPI Flash Estimate y/y from Euro Zone and ISM Manufacturing PMI, Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment from US Zone.
- March 01, 2024 09:01
Stock market updates today: Stocks that will see action today (March 1)
Automobile companies, Suven Pharma, JSW Steel, Paytm, BIocon, Adani Enterprises, Pidilite, Kesoram, BLS International and Godrej Industries are the stocks to watch out for today. Read more
- March 01, 2024 08:55
Stock market updates today: Domestic markets to see positive opening
The beginning of the new month is likely to see a positive opening for domestic market, following strong GDP numbers. Gift Nifty at 22,203 indicates a gap up opening of 40 points, as NIfty March futures closed at 21,160. Read more
- March 01, 2024 08:26
Stock market updates today: Fitch Ratings affirms Power Grid’s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratingsat ‘BBB
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd’s (POWERGRID) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BBB-’. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed POWERGRID’s senior unsecured and medium-term note programme ratings at ‘BBB-’.
The ratings are constrained by the credit profile of the India sovereign (BBB-/Stable), which owns a majority 51.34% stake in the company, as per our Government-Related Entities (GREs) Rating Criteria.
- March 01, 2024 08:21
Stock market updates today: Ajay Upadhyaya buys additional 2 lakh shares in Annapurna Swadisht
Ace investor Ajay Upadhyaya has bought an additional 2,00,000 shares in Annapurna Swadisht. His total holding in the company has increased to 3,75,000 shares.
As per corporate shareholdings filed for December 31, 2023, Ajay Upadhyaya publicly holds 17 stocks spread across engineering, textiles, chemicals, pharmaceutical and steel (medium and small) among others, with a net worth of over Rs. 858 crores.
Kolkata-based packaged food and beverages company, Annapurna Swadisht, caters primarily to the rural and semi-urban markets of India.
- March 01, 2024 08:19
Stock market updates today: Stocks to watch
One 97 Communication: The company has likely signed a deal to move its merchant accounts to Yes Bank, NDTV Profit reported exclusively.
* Adani Enterprises:* The company has divested its entire stake in Vizag Tech Park for Rs 151 crore to Adani Infrastructure and Developers.
* Adani Group Stocks:* The group reported a record Ebitda growth of 63.6% year-on-year in Q3 FY24, driven by its core infrastructure business.
* Vedanta:* The company incorporated Hindmetal Exploration Services by Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the company, to explore, discover, develop and tap mineral resources.
* Auto Stocks:* Automakers will announce their February sales figures on Friday. Companies such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp will be in focus.
* CG Power And Industrial Solutions:* The company, in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corp., will make an investment of Rs 7,600 crore to set up a semiconductor unit in Gujarat.
* ICICI Bank:* The company acquired a further stake in ICICI Lombard worth Rs 431 crore. ICICl Lombard is now a subsidiary of the bank.
* Suven Pharmaceuticals:* The company will merge with Cohance Lifesciences. The shareholders of Cohance will receive 11 shares of the merged company for 295 shares of Cohance.
* Biocon:* The company arm signed a licence pact with Janssen Biotech and Johnson & Johnson to commercialise Bmab 1200 in the U.S. The USFDA conducted an inspection at the company’s unit between Feb. 20 and 28 and has Form 483s with four observations.
* Star Cement:* The company received a Letter of Intimation from Coal India on being successful bidders for the procurement of 3.12 lakh metric tonnes of coal per annum for a period of 10 years from the date of entering into fuel supply reements. This is in addition to the existing FSA for subsidiaries.
* Andhra Cements:* Promoter Sagar Cements has sold a 5% stake in the company via an offer for sale.
* Dilip Buildcon:* The company’s unit received an order worth Rs 1,955 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of the Four-Lane Urga-Patalgaon section in the State of Chhattisgarh.
* Chalet Hotels:* The company approved the acquisition of partners’ shares in Ayushi and Poonam Estates LLP for Rs 315 crore.
* Cantabil Retail India:* The company has opened 13 new showrooms in India during the month of February. The total number of showrooms now stands at 529.
* Hester Biosciences:* Sanjay Dalal, the chief operating officer, has stepped down from his current role.
Avantel: The company has received a purchase order worth Rs 5.48 crore from Garden Reach
Shipbuilders.
* Landmark Cars:* The company received a letter of intent from MG Motor India for opening a dealership in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
* Aurobindo Pharma:* The U.S. FDA completed an inspection at the company’s unit between Feb. 19
and 29 with seven observations.
* Delta Corp:* The company incorporated Delta Penland, a new wholly owned subsidiary, which is proposed to be a joint venture company with Peninsula Land for real estate development.
* Pidilite Industries:* The company appointed Sudhanshu Vats as managing director designate and appointed Kavinder Singh as executive director and joint managing director designate.
* Godrej Industries:* The company has made further investments in Godrej Capital. It now holds an 89.48% stake in the company.
* Rallis India:* The company appointed Gyanendra Shukla as MD and CEO for 5 years, with effect from April 1.
* MPS:* The company’s unit, MPS North America, acquired AJE to scale Al capabilities and enter the B2C market.
* MOIL:* The company has increased the prices for ore with manganese content below Mn 44% by 5%.
* Larsen & Toubro:* The company commissioned the first indigenously built hydrogen electrolyser at Hazira.
IPO Offering
Mukka Proteins: The public issue was subscribed 2.47 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.55 times), retail investors (3.7 times) and institutional investors (1.01 times).
Bharat Highways: The public issue was subscribed 1.03 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.02 times) and other investors (2.24 times).
*Platinum Industries:*The public issue was subscribed 99.03 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (141.83 times), retail investors (50.99 times) and institutional investors (151 times).
Exicom Tele-Systems: The public issue was subscribed 129.54 times on day 3. The bids were led by retail investors (119.59 times), non-institutional investors (153.22 times) and institutional investors (121.80 times).
Block Deals
Piramal Enterprises: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 19.83 lakh shares (0.83%), while East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd bought 19.83 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 898.5 apiece.
Dish TV: East Bridge Capital Master Fund I bought 2.84 crore shares (1.54%) at Rs 21.05 apiece, while BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 2.84 crore lakh shares (1.54%) at Rs 21.05 apiece.
Bulk deals
*ADF Foods:*Reliance Commercial Finance bought 6.9 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 190 apiece, and Top Class Capital Markets sold 8.6 lakh shares (0.78%) at Rs 191.31 apiece.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 3.50 crore shares (1%) at Rs 227.27 apiece.
CMS Info Systems: Elimath Advisors bought 8.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 378.82 apiece.
Lumax Auto Technologies: Albula Investment Fund sold 30 lakh shares (4.4%), while Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh shares (3.66%) at Rs 450.5 apiece.
NMDC: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 3.32 crore shares (1.13%) at Rs 225.68 apiece.
Union Bank of India: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 5.21 crore shares (0.7%) at Rs 145.95 apiece.
GMR Airports Infra: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 8.14 crore shares (1.35%) at Rs 83.91 apiece.
Insider Trades
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 1.05 lakh shares between Feb. 23 to 28.
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments India sold 2.5 lakh shares on Feb. 28.
Pledge Share Details
Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 64.69 lakh shares on Feb. 27 and revoked the pledge of 99.44 lakh shares between Feb. 23 to 27.
Genesys International Corporation: Promoter Sajid Malik revoked a pledge 4.03 lakh shares on Feb. 23 and Promoter Late Mrs. Saroja Malik revoked a pledge of 3.82 lakh shares on Feb. 23.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Hind Rectifiers.
Price band revised from no band to 20%: Delta Corp.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: BLS E-Services, Centum Electronics, Entertainment Network.
F&O BAN
NIL
- March 01, 2024 08:17
Stock market updates today: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO: Should you invest in it?
In a season that is flooded with IPOs of companies, we have a new infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) hitting the markets. Bharat Highways InvIT has come out with an initial public offering of units to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore. The price band per unit is Rs 98-100. Unlike regular IPOs, this offer does not have a retail quota. So, individual investors would have to compete in the non-institutional portion (25 per cent quota) with HNIs (high net worth individuals) for allotment. But the minimum bidding lot is only 150 units. Read more
- March 01, 2024 07:20
Stock market updates today: Strong manufacturing sector boosts Q3 GDP growth to 8.4%
Strong growth in manufacturing pushed the economic growth in October-December quarter (Q3) of FY24 to 8.4 per cent, defying all the expectations. Also, growth rate for full fiscal of 2023-24 upped to 7.6 per cent from earlier projection of 7.3 per cent. Read more
- March 01, 2024 07:13
Stock market updates today: ResearchBytes Analyst
Recent Interview...
As of 18:27 PM Thursday 29 February 2024
Anand Rathi Wealth: Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO
SEBI Advisory To Mutual Funds; What Should You Keep In Mind?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQ4H-MTYmH4
Dixon Technolog: Atul Lall, MD
Agreement With Compal Will Generate 8-10% Revenue: Dixon Tech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSXDuwDfNMA
GPT Healthcare: Anurag Tantia, Director
Expect Occupancy To Move To 70% As The Howrah Hospital Ramps Up: GPT Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtktWZNwCzc
GPT Healthcare: Atul Tantia, Group CFO
GPT Healthcare Ltd IPO Listing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIwPf7qrdok
Hind Rectifiers: Suramya Nevatia, CEO
Hind Rectifiers Bags Order From Indian Railways; Revenue, Margin Outlook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vd2Avt4mck
Ideaforge Techn: Vipul Joshi, CFO
Defence And Civil Will Be 60:40 In The Revenue Mix: Ideaforge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ7eCgGQg14
KFin Technologi: Vivek Mathur, Chief Financial Officer
Revenue Will Grow At 20% With EBITDA Margin Of 40-45%: KFin Technologies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqUo52FarC8
NTPC Renewables: Mohit Bhargava, CEO
NTPC Renewables Plans To Spend ?10,000 Cr On Renewables In 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNBnD06futo
Tech Mahindra: Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD
Not Seeing Any Green Shoots In The Telecom Sector: Tech Mahindra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zikZr6_KfJY
Cello World: Gaurav Rathod, Joint Managing Director
Cello World’s Growth Potential: FY25 Export Relief & New Products Spark Momentum!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnYVolp3XG4
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- March 01, 2024 07:12
Stock market updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 01.03.2024 RadNet, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare) Plug Power, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
- March 01, 2024 07:11
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar - 01.03.2024
Tent India February Auto Sales
07:15 CHINA Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.1 versus Previous: 49.2)
10:30 INDIA Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 56.7 versus Previous: 56.5)
14:30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 46.1 versus Previous: 46.1)
15:00 U.K. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 47.1 versus Previous: 47.1)
15:30 EURO CPI Flash Estimate (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 2.8%)
20:30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.5 versus Previous: 49.1)
20:45 U.S. FOMC Member Waller Speaks
- March 01, 2024 07:11
Stock market updates today: Stock recommendation today
- March 01, 2024 07:04
Strock market updates today: Fiscal deficit touches 64% of full-year target in April-January, shows govt data
Centre’s fiscal deficit touched 64 per cent of revised estimate during April-January period of current fiscal, data from Controller General of Accounts (CGA), released on Thursday showed. Read more
- March 01, 2024 07:03
Stock market updates today: SC dismisses Vedanta plea to reopen copper plant
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by Vedanta Sterlite to reopen its Thoothukudi copper plant closed six years ago on grounds of pollution, endorsing the public’s right to health over sheer industry gains. Read more
- March 01, 2024 07:02
Stock market updates today: Cabinet approves 3 chip making units with investment of ₹1.26-lakh cr
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved proposals to set up three semi-conductor units with an investment of ₹1.26-lakh crore. Two of the units will be set up in Gujarat while third one will be in Assam. With this, India will have four units, with supply from first unit is expected by year end. Read more
- March 01, 2024 07:01
Stock market updates today: Bank credit growth moderates to 16.2% in Jan 2024
Bank credit growth moderated to 16.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in January 2024 against 16.7 per cent a year ago due to relatively soft growth in credit to industry, services and personal loans sectors. Read more
- March 01, 2024 06:47
Stock market updates today: Suven Pharma and Cohance Lifesciences announce merger
Suven Pharmaceuticals and Cohance Lifesciences have announced a proposed scheme of amalgamation for the merger of the two companies. Read more
- March 01, 2024 06:46
Stock market updates today: Reverse bidding comes back as wind tariffs rise in auctions
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has brought back the old method of ‘reverse auctions’ for auctioning wind power capacity to energy companies. Read more
- March 01, 2024 06:45
Stock market updates today: RBI revises BBPS framework to streamline bill payments, enhance protection
Reserve Bank of India has put in place a revised regulatory framework for Bharat Bill Payment Systems (BBPS) based on a review of developments in the payments landscape. The new framework, applicable from April 1, 2024, looks to streamline the process of bill payments, enable greater participation, and enhance customer protection, among other changes, the central bank said in a release. Read more
- March 01, 2024 06:43
Stock market updates today: Electronics exports from Tamil Nadu touch $7.37 billion
Tamil Nadu has continued to consolidate its position as India’s leading exporter of electronic goods, with its value touching $7.37 billion — a 32.52 per cent of India’s total export of Global Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) goods of $22.65 billion for the period April 2023 to January 2024. Read more
- March 01, 2024 06:42
Stock market updates today: Stock to buy today: Usha Martin (₹330.35): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Usha Martin. The 200-Day Moving Average, currently at ₹312, has been providing strong support since Octoberr. This moving average was tested a couple of time this month as well. The strong 4.8 per cent rise on Thursday happened after testing that support. Read more
