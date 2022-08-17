Trent enters top-100 elite club

Thanks to a sharp surge in share prices, Trent has entered the coveted listed of top 100 companies in terms of market-captialisation. The stock on Wednesday hit a high of ₹1,482.65 on the BSE, but closed at ₹1,475.10, up 4.6 per cent over the previous day's close of ₹1,410.25.

This has helped Trent cross the ₹50,000-crore mark in terms of market capitalisation. At the end of the day, the stock commanded a marketp-cap of ₹52,437.96 crore, occupying the 99th position in overall m-cap ranking.