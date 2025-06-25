The New Delhi Television (NDTV) board has approved launching a new business vertical under the brand name ‘NDTV Alive’, which will focus on live events, including large-format public and ticketed experiences. This strategic initiative aims to expand NDTV’s footprint within the Media and Entertainment sector and is expected to contribute to the company’s growth and revenue diversification. The investment amount will depend on multiple factors, including artist fees, production costs, ticketing platform commissions, marketing expenses, and insurance, among others, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd announced on Tuesday the appointment of Naveen Pandey as its managing director as part of top-level changes. According to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Consumer Care, the incumbent Jaideep Nandi’s five-year term as Managing Director will end on June 30. Nandi was appointed as the company’s managing director for five years, effective July 1, 2020. The board has also approved the appointment of Aakash Gupta as Head-Finance, with effect from July 1.

Bajel Projects has secured an order from a leading private player in the energy and power transmission sector. This prestigious order falls within the “Large” order band (valued between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore), as per the company’s internal classification. The order encompasses two key components for the establishment a 400kV GIS & 765kV AIS extension substation.

The board of CSB Bank has approved Pralay Mondal’s extension as managing director and CEO for three years. His re-appointment would be effective from September 15, 2025, to September 14, 2028, CSB said in a regulatory filing.

The Adani Group plans to invest $15-20 billion a year across businesses over the next five years to chart out the next growth phase, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday as he touted the conglomerate’s strong balance sheet to shrug off US indictment. The group is eyeing 100 gigawatts of renewable and conventional electricity generation capacity by 2030 and will use record earnings to expand the empire from seaports to airports, renewable energy parks to data centres, and cement to gas and electricity.

Published on June 25, 2025