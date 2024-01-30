Slowdown in the domestic market and continued price erosion in some product segments in the US are likely to see Dr Reddy’s Laboratories post moderate growth of about 4 per cent in total revenue in the third quarter of the current fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

While revenue is expected to be upwards of Rs 7,000 crore, net profit is expected to increase by 11-13 per cent, according to analysts.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ consolidated net profit increased 77 per cent to Rs 1,247 crore in the third quarter of FY22, as against Rs 706 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, while revenue grew 27 per cent to Rs 6,770 crore, compared to Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period.