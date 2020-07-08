57% of Indian consumers use digital payment 5-6 times a week, says India Transact Services survey

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Digital payments have witnessed a massive boom amid the Covid-19 pandemic according to a survey by merchant payments solution company India Transact Services Limited.
“While businesses across various sectors are staggering under the cascading effects of the pandemic, there is a sector which is experiencing a surge in usage — digital payments,” the report read.
According to the survey, 57 per cent of respondents used digital payments 5-6 times a week while 21 per cent of them claimed to use it thrice. About 20 per cent of respondents used digital payments less than three times a week.
As digital payments witness a massive surge, UPI has emerged as the most popular mode for customers according to the survey.
“Among the different modes of digital payments available to the consumers -UPI/BHIM, Tap & Pay on PoS terminal via credit/debit, E-wallets, QR Code, Payment Gateway, SMS Based Payments and Prepaid Cards, UPI based payments were found most popular among people,” it added.
As per the report, 80 per cent of the respondents had said that they were aware of UPI-based payments. Awareness about net banking as a mode of payments was 71 per cent.
For consumers opting for digital payments failed transactions followed by frauds and internet connectivity were some of the major concerns as per the report.
Sunil Khosla, President – Digital Business India Transact Services Limited said, “The survey has been helpful in finding out the different modes of digital payments people have been using during the lockdown and will continue to use post lockdown. While it will take time for normalcy to resume, people will continue using contactless payments. The lockdown has also brought many people who were not very tech-savvy and much aware of digital payments closer to the ecosystem.”
“The anxiety and fear of virus spread is taking a toll on everyone and people are taking all possible precautionary measures to stay safe, digital payments being one of them. Among other things, the survey has also revealed that 70 per cent of people feel there has been an increase in the number of digital transactions because of Covid-19”, he added.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...