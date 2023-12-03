Election Results 2023 Live: Get the latest news updates on 4 State Assembly Election Results on Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh &Chhattisgarh
- December 03, 2023 10:38
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP workers celebrate in HQ in Jaipur : As per TV channels, BJP ahead in 121 seats
- December 03, 2023 10:37
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP leading in 98: Congress in 76 constituencies at 10:30 am
- December 03, 2023 10:37
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Vasundhara Raje leading from Jhalrapatan
- December 03, 2023 10:36
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Mahant Baba Balaknath BJP leading from Tijara
- December 03, 2023 10:36
Assembly Election Results Live: PM likely to address BJP Workers in the evening : TV channels
- December 03, 2023 10:35
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP’s Diya Kumari leads in Vidhyadhar Nagar
Rajasthan: Diya Kumari BJP leading from Vidhyadhar Nagar. She is among the 18 BJP MPs fighting the assembly elections.
- December 03, 2023 10:34
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Latest trends
- December 03, 2023 10:34
Telangana Election Results Live: Latest trends
- December 03, 2023 10:33
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Latest trends
- December 03, 2023 10:32
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Latest trends
- December 03, 2023 10:31
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP leader Prahlad Singh Patel in Narsingpur, Madha Pradesh as per ECI website estimates
- December 03, 2023 10:30
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar leads in Dimani, Madhya Pradesh as per ECI website
- December 03, 2023 10:30
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP now leading in 133 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress sees 52 leads as per ECI website
- December 03, 2023 10:29
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Union Minister Pralhad Singh Patel leading in Narsinghpur
- December 03, 2023 10:29
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar leading in Dimani constituency.
- December 03, 2023 10:29
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: BJP leading in 133; Congress in 52, as per ECI
- December 03, 2023 10:18
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Incumbent Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel leading in Patan as per ECI website
- December 03, 2023 10:16
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: As per ECI website, BJP ahead in 27 seats, Congress in 24 seats in Chattisgarh
- December 03, 2023 10:13
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP’s Narendra Kumar trailing in Mandawa for now as per ECI website
- December 03, 2023 10:11
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP leader Mahant Balak Nath leading in Tijara, Rajasthan as per ECI website
- December 03, 2023 10:10
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP Leader Rajyavardhan Rathore trailing in Jhotwar , Rajasthan as per ECI website
- December 03, 2023 10:08
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP leader Divya Kumari leading in Vidyadhar Nagar in Rajasthan
- December 03, 2023 10:07
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP now ahead in 100 seats in Rajasthan, Congress leads in 68 seats : ECI website
- December 03, 2023 10:07
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: ECI website : BJP now ahead in 104 seats in MP, Congress ahead in 44 seats
- December 03, 2023 10:07
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Former Congress CM Kamal Nath is trailing in Chindawara while longest serving CM of MP Shivraj Singh is leading from Budhni
- December 03, 2023 10:06
Election Results Live 2023: ECI Update: Gehlot, Mehta, Raje, Maharia lead
As per ECI website, Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot is leading at Sardarpura, BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta is leading in Tonk, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje leading in Jhalrapatan, BJP’s Subhash Maharia leading in Lachhmangarh
- December 03, 2023 10:04
Telangana Election Results Live: Trends of key leaders contesting
KCR (BRS, Gajwel) leading.
KCR (BRS, Kamareddy) trailing.
K T Rama Rao (BRS, Sircilla) leading.
Revanth Reddy (Congress, Kodangal and Kamareddy) leading.
Capt Uttam Reddy (Congress) leading.
- December 03, 2023 10:03
Rajasthan Election Results Live: In Rajasthan, BJP now ahead in 86 seats, Congress in 64 seats as per ECI website
- December 03, 2023 09:54
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Congress Leader Kamal Nath leading in Chhindwara in MP
- December 03, 2023 09:52
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live 2023: BJP widens lead in Madhya Pradesh
BJP seems to have widened its leads in Madhya Pradesh. As per ECI website, the party is ahead in 73 seats, Congress ahead in 28 seats
- December 03, 2023 09:51
Telangana Election Results Live 2023: Telangana polls: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao leads in Sircilla; Finance Minister T Harish Rao leads in Siddipet.
- December 03, 2023 09:46
Telangana Election Results Live 2023: Congress leads in 62, BRS in 42, BJP in 5, and MIM leads in 4 constituencies.
- December 03, 2023 09:46
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live 2023: BJP MP Chief VD Sharma tells TV channels, BJP will grow its vote share
- December 03, 2023 09:45
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live 2023: As per the ECI website, in Chattisgarh, Congress is ahead in 10 seats, BJP sees seven leads so far
- December 03, 2023 09:42
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live 2023: As per the ECI website , in Madhya Pradesh BJP sees 57 leads, Congress ahead in 17 seats (counting on for total 75 seats)
- December 03, 2023 09:42
Rajasthan Election Results Live 2023: As per the ECI website, in Rajasthan, BJP sees 61 leads, Congress ahead 40 seats... (Counting on for 113 seats
- December 03, 2023 09:40
Rajasthan Election Results Live 2023: Congress leader Sachin Pilot trailing from Tonk, BJP’s Vasundhara Raje leading from Jhalrapatan
- December 03, 2023 09:30
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: In MP BJP leading in 24 seats, Congress sees 3 leads : ECI website
- December 03, 2023 09:21
Telangana Election Results Live: Postal Ballots Update: Congress ahead in 62, BRS in 40, BJP in 6 seats; regular vote count begins
Congress leads in 62, BRS in 40, BJP in 6, and MIM in 4 seats in postal ballots. Counting of regular votes commences.
- December 03, 2023 09:20
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: As per ECI website, in Madhya Pradesh BJP leading in 7 seats, Congress seeing one lead so far
- December 03, 2023 09:19
Rajasthan Election Results Live: As per ECI website, in Rajasthan BJP leading in 17 seats, Congress in 13 seats
- December 03, 2023 09:16
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Initial trends show BJP ahead of Congress
The BJP was leading over the Congress as the initial trends poured in for the assembly elections in Rajasthan on Sunday.
Most TV channels showed that the BJP was leading in 100 seats while the Congress on 85.
However, the Election Commission website showed that the Congress was leading in four seats and the BJP in one in Rajasthan. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 09:14
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Congress ahead in 45 seats, BJP leading in 32 seats
The ruling Congress was leading in 45 seats and the BJP in 32 seats as per trends available from counting of postal ballots in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly.
While no data was forthcoming from the Election Commission, as per data available with a leading TV channel, Congress was ahead in 45 seats and BJP was leading in 32 seats. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 09:12
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Incumbent MP CM Shivraj Singh leads in Budhni as per early trends
- December 03, 2023 09:11
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: In early estimates, BJP leader Narendra Tomar is trailing
- December 03, 2023 09:10
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Early Estimates: BJP’s Rathore trailing
In early estimates, BJP leader Rajyvardhan Rathore is trailing
- December 03, 2023 09:08
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Early trends favour BJP in eastern Rajasthan, Jat dominated seats also in BJP’s lead
In eastern belt of Rajasthan, BJP is doing very well as per early trends. BJP also leading in Jat dominated seats.
- December 03, 2023 09:02
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: BJP leads in 43, Congress in 42 seats
The ruling BJP was ahead in 43 seats and the Congress in 42 seats as per trends available from counting of postal ballots in elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly.
Counting for the elections to the 230-member House, held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.
While no data was forthcoming from the Election Commission, as per data available with a leading TV channel, BJP was ahead in 43 seats and Congress was leading in 42 seats. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 09:00
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Ashok Gehlot leads in Sardarpura with postal ballots
Incumbent Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is leading from his stronghold Sardarpura in terms of postal ballots.
- December 03, 2023 08:59
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Vote Share
- December 03, 2023 08:58
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Vasundhara Raje leads early in Jhalrapatna
BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is leading against Congress’ Ram Lal Chouhan in the Jhalrapatna seat in the early trends
- December 03, 2023 08:57
Telangana Election Results Live: Vote Share
- December 03, 2023 08:55
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Vote Share
- December 03, 2023 08:55
Telangana Assembly Election Results Live: Congress leads in 52, BRS leads in 30, MIM in 3, and BJP leads in 2 seats in postal ballots.
- December 03, 2023 08:54
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Vote Share
- December 03, 2023 08:53
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live
- December 03, 2023 08:52
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023
- December 03, 2023 08:51
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023
- December 03, 2023 08:51
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023
- December 03, 2023 08:46
Assembly Election Results Live: Early trends signal anti-incumbency in Rajasthan, MP, Telangana; Chhattisgarh sees different mood
The early trends show a predominant anti-incumbency mood in Rajasthan, MP, Telangana but not Chhattisgarh.
- December 03, 2023 08:45
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Early trends : Congress sees 37 leads, BJP sees 32 leads
- December 03, 2023 08:45
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Early trends : BJP ahead in 76 seats, Congress + ahead in 66
- December 03, 2023 08:44
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Early trends : BJP sees 85 leads, Congress 74
- December 03, 2023 08:43
Asseembly Elections 2023 Live: Assembly polls: Counting of votes underway in 4 states
Counting of votes began on Sunday for the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in less than six months.
The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the BJP, which is ruling Madhya Pradesh, are locked in a straight fight in these three states, while K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is hoping for a hat-trick in Telangana.
Pollsters have been divided on the outcome, with quite a few exit polls putting the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and giving it an edge in Rajasthan while predicting that Congress has an advantage in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 08:41
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Raman Singh confident: BJP aims for clear majority in Chhattisgarh, predicts 42-55 seats
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader, Raman Singh tells ANI, “The BJP will form a government with a clear majority in the state. We will have 42-55 seats in the state.”
- December 03, 2023 08:37
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Postal ballot count: Congress leads on 21 seats, BJP on 15 out of 90
In Chhattisgarh, the postal ballot counting trend shows Congress leading on 21 seats, BJP on 15 out of the total 90 assembly constituencies
- December 03, 2023 08:36
Telangana Election Results Live: Congress leads in 31, BRS leads in 15 seats in Telangana in postal ballots.
- December 03, 2023 08:36
Telangana Election Results Live: Revanth Reddy leads in Kodangal’s postal ballots
PCC President Revanth Reddy, the main contender for the CM post, is leading in Kodangal in postal ballots.
- December 03, 2023 08:35
Telangana Election Results Live: Amid tight security, counting of votes begins
Amid tight security, counting of votes polled in the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday.
Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were taken out from the well-protected strong rooms and placed at the counting centres where police have deployed a 3-tier security ring.
Every counting centre has 14 tables except for six constituencies where the number of polling stations is more than 500, and at such places 28 counting tables will be used. - PTI
- December 03, 2023 08:34
Telangana Election Results Live: BJP leads Kamareddy; KCR and Revanth Reddy in contest
BJP springs a surprise by leading in Kamareddy constituency as counting begins for postal ballots. BRS Founder KCR and PCC President Revanth Reddy are in fray in this constituency.
- December 03, 2023 08:31
Rajasthan Election Results Live: BJP ahead in 67, Congress+ sees 55 leads
- December 03, 2023 08:30
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: Early trends: BJP takes lead with 60, Congress follows with 52
Early trends in Madhya Pradesh with postal ballots being counted first : BJP sees 60 leads, Congress sees 52 leads.
- December 03, 2023 08:29
Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Postal ballot votes represent 0.4 per cent of total votes
- December 03, 2023 08:28
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: ‘Today is the Day of the Mandate’
Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhaghel tweets that “Today is the day of mandate. Salute to Janata Janardan. Best wishes to all the candidates.
- December 03, 2023 08:17
Telangana Election Results Live: Congress breaking into main Hyderabad City, Azharuddin leading in Jubilee Hills
- December 03, 2023 08:16
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live: Congress leading in 20 , BJP in 14
- December 03, 2023 08:13
Rajasthan Election Results Live: 7 leads for BJP, 5 leads for Congress
- December 03, 2023 08:13
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress ahead in 8, BJP in five
As the counting begin across four states, in Madhya Pradesh Congress ahead at 8 seats, five leads for BJP
- December 03, 2023 08:12
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Azharuddin leading. Postal ballots favouring Congress
- December 03, 2023 08:08
Assembly Election Results Live: postal ballots being counted first
- December 03, 2023 08:07
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live: MP, BJP leading in four, Cong 3.
- December 03, 2023 08:06
Rajasthan Election Results Live: Speculation that Diya Kumari could be CM if BJP wins In Rajasthan
- December 03, 2023 07:58
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: M.P. gears up: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath face off in Assembly elections
Madhya Pradesh boasts a total of 5.6 crore electors as per the electoral rolls. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has held the position of Chief Minister since 2020. He previously served as Chief Minister during multiple terms: 2005 to 2008, 2008 to 2013, and resumed office from 2013 to 2018.
Key contenders in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections include Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) from Budhni and Kamal Nath (Congress) from Chhindwara.
