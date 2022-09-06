Bank of Maharashtra gives credit sanction letters of more than ₹1000 crore 

Bank of Maharashtra recently organised a customer connect and outreach program at Pune, and chief guest Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, handed over credit sanction letters of more than ₹1000 crore to beneficiaries.

Malhotra congratulated Bank of Maharashtra for being the top performer in business growth among PSBs. He asserted devising various banking products and services, keeping the need of customers at the centre, and considering customer satisfaction as a top priority. Malhotra highlighted the importance of Digital Banking Channels. He also complimented the bank for its performance in the last two years.

A S Rajeev, MD and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra said, “The outreach programs became synonymous with our lending to Retail, Agriculture, MSME sector and Bank’s pivotal journey of financial inclusion, giving fillip to our efforts to serve the unserved and underserved.” Rajeev said the bank is doing satisfactory while lending under various flagship schemes and facilitating various social security schemes of government of India, and will continue its efforts to deliver more through digitization.

Credit sanction letters of more than ₹.1000 crore were given to the beneficiaries at the event by Malhotra and other dignitaries. Malhotra visited the SHG stalls and interacted with members and PMJJBY beneficiaries- who received the claim settlement.