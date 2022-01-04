Money & Banking

Bank of Maharashtra reports 23.02% y-o-y growth in advances

BL Mumbai Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 04, 2022

The bank’s deposits were up 15.21 per cent

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 23.02 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in advances to ₹1,29,052 crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹1,04,904 crore as at December-end 2020.

During the third quarter of FY22, the public sector bank’s gross advances rose by ₹13,816 crore.

The bank’s deposits were up 15.21 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,86,614 crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹1,61,971 crore as at December-end 2020.

During Q3, BoM’s total deposits increased by ₹5,042 crore.

CASA growth

The bank’s low-cost current account savings account (CASA) deposits aggregated to approximately ₹1,02,731 crore as of December 31, 2021, registering a growth of 24.59 per cent over ₹82,452 crore as of December 31, 2020 and a growth of 4.95 per cent over ₹97,889 crore as of September 30, 2021.

CASA ratio stood at 55.05 per cent as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 50.91 per cent as of December 31, 2020 and 53.91 per cent as of September 30, 2021.

Gross investments increased by 11.90 per cent y-o-y to ₹72,328 crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹64,638 crore as at December-end 2020.

Published on January 04, 2022

