CBDT extends due dates for electronic filing of various forms

With technical glitches in the new Income Tax portal remaining unresolved, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for the filing of certain electronic forms including one relating to Equalization Levy statement, and the form for declaration received from senior citizen account holder among others. These forms are to be filed electronically.

Extensions on forms

According to the board, the Equalization Levy Statement in Form No.1 for the FY21 can now be filed on or before December 30. Earlier, this date was extended to August 31 from June 30.

Banks will have till November 30 to upload declarations received from recipients in Form No.15G/15H during the quarter ended June 30. Earlier the date was extended to August 31.

Normally these declarations are submitted by a senior citizen who does not have PAN to get income tax benefits. Similarly declarations submitted during July-September quarter can now be uploaded on or before December 31.

The application for registration or approval under Section 10(23C), 12A or 80G of the Act in Form No.10AB will now have to be filed on or before March 31 of the next year. These sections help in getting exemption on contributions made to educational institution or charitable institution.

The Quarterly statement in Form No.15CC to be furnished by authorized dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on June 30 may be furnished on or before November 30. Intimation to be made by Sovereign Wealth Fund in respect of investments made by it in India in Form II SWF for the quarter ending on June 30 may be made on or before 30th November. The same will be applicable for overseas pension fund.

Intimation by a constituent entity, resident in India, of an international group, the parent entity of which is not resident in India for the purpose of compliance of tax law can now be made on or before December 31. The same date is applicable for a report by a parent entity or an alternate reporting entity or any other constituent entity, resident in India, and for intimation on behalf of an international group.

Vivad Se Viswas

CBDT also announced giving more time for payment of the amount (without any additional amount) under Vivad se Viswas scheme.

According to the board, considering the difficulties faced in issuing and amending Form No.3, a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under Vivad se Vishwas Act, it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) to September 30. Earlier the date was extended to August 31.

It is however clarified that there is no proposal to change the last date for payment of the amount (with additional amount) under the act, which remains as October 31.