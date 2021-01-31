Concerns ahead despite good Q3 results

Third quarter results of banks have indicated banks show a rise in net profit but concerns are evident ahead. Bank of Baroda reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,061 crore in the third quarter against a net loss of ₹1,407 crore in the year-ago quarter. Private sector lender ICICI Bank reported a 19.1 per cent increase in its standalone net profit in the third quarter of the fiscal at ₹4,939.59 crore.

The bank had a net profit of ₹4,146.46 crore in the same period last fiscal. However, Axis Bank reported a 36.4 per cent drop in its net profit in the third quarter this fiscal despite a robust rise in net interest income as provisions rose sharply. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Axis Bank’s standalone net profit stood at ₹1,116.60 crore as against ₹1,757 crore in the same period a year ago.