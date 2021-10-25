CSB Bank Q2 net jumps 72% on income growth

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
CSB Bank reported a 72 per cent year-on-year (yoy) jump in second quarter net profit at ₹119 crore due to healthy growth in net interest income and other income, and write-back in total provisions.
The Thrissur (Kerala)-headquartered bank had recorded a net profit of ₹69 crore in the year ago quarter.
Net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 21 per cent yoy at ₹278 crore (₹229 crore in the year ago quarter).
Other income, including fees earned from providing services to customers, commission from non-fund based banking activities, earning from foreign exchange transactions, selling of third-party products, profit on sale of investments (net), etc., rose about 36 per cent yoy to ₹60 crore (₹44 crore).
The bank saw a write-back of ₹9.2 crore in total provisions, including towards non-perfoming assets (NPAs) in the reportng quarter. In the year ago quarter, it made provisions aggregating ₹26.90 crore in the year ago quarter.
As of September-end, total advances grew 12.57 per cent yoy to ₹15,097 crore.
The growth was mainly on the back of increase in agriculture & microfinance industry loans, gold loans, corporate loans, two-wheeler loans, new MSME loans. However, retail loans, MSME general loans and assignment loans saw a decline.
Total deposits were up 9.09 per cent to ₹19,055 crore. The proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits improved to 32.60 per cent (29.39 per cent as at September-end 2020). During the reporting quarter, fresh slippages were lower at ₹205 crore (of which ₹170 crore is on account of gold loans) against ₹435 crore in the first quarter.
Non-performing asset (NPA) reduction, including via upgradation and recoveries, was higher at ₹305 crore (₹142 crore in the preceding quarter).
CVR Rajendran, Managing Director & CEO, said: “...in terms of profitability, Q2 is a much better quarter than Q1FY22...Lot of good work has gone in managing the portfolio stress both in gold and non- gold portfolios and SMA (special mention accounts)/NPA levels were kept under control.”
He observed that CSB Bank saw return of demand in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), SME and Whole Sale Banking segments during the last part of the quarter. Further, visible growth is also happening in Gold loan portfolio.
As the impact of Covid is not fully ascertained, the bank decided to continue with the accelerated provisioning policy for stressed and NPA accounts, Rajendran said.
BK Divakara, CFO, emphasised that this is the first time that the bank has posted over ₹100 crore profit in a quarter. Net interest margin improved to 5.22 per cent, from 4.48 per cent in the year ago quarter.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...