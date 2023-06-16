Ebixcash said that it plans for an IPO (initial public offering) in July. Ebixcash eyes to raise ₹6,000 crore. Ebixcash is a subsidiary of Ebix Inc, an US-based tech company, listed on Nasdaq.

IPO is an event where shares of a particular company are sold to retail investors and institutional investors.

Here’s how you can apply for IPO online.

How to apply for IPO via internet banking

To apply for an IPO, one is required to have a demat (dematerialised) account, trading account, bank account, and UPI ID.

Log in with your internet banking credentials

Click on the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) tab. In HDFC, one can find the option Invest. IPO application through ASBA

Next, select the IPO from the IPO list

Enter the applicant name and PAN.

Provide the bid amount and price.

Then, click on submit.

Eligibility criteria for IPO

Need to be an investor as per SEBI guidelines. At present, four types of investors can invest in an IPO - Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB), Non-Institutional Buyer (NII), Retail Individual Investor, and Employees.

Must have a Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Bank account must be linked to Demat.