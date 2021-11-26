ESAF Bank launches electric vehicle loan scheme ‘Go green’

The Thrissur-based ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited has announced the latest “ESAF Go Green” range of electric vehicle loan schemes. The launch coincides with COP26.

“ESAF Go green” loans validate ESAF Small Finance Bank’s social business strategy seeking a triple bottom line impact; people; planet; and prosperity. We believe that these products will help the customers discover the eco-friendly electric vehicles at low-interest rate, zero foreclosure charges, minimal processing fee and zero documentation charges.” ESAF Small Finance bank said in a statement.

The government and local bodies have introduced concessions and incentives to increase the use of electric vehicles which are beneficial to consumers and the environment. The government had also given special consideration in the budget to promote the use of electric vehicles. ESAF Small Finance Bank caters to more than 46 lakhs customers through its 550 banking outlets across 21 States and two UTs.